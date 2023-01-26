13 tribes, clinics in Montana get funds for diabetes prevention

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investing $139 million in its Special Diabetes Program for Indians.

Funding awards have been made to 302 tribal, urban and Indian Health Service clinics in 35 states, including 13 in Montana.

The Special Diabetes Program for Indians aims to provide diabetes prevention and treatment services to Indigenous communities.

Xavier Becerra, Health and Human Services secretary, said the agency is “committed to eliminating health disparities in communities across the country.”

Native Americans face persistent health and health care disparities, which, according to a recent Health and Human Services report, “are a result of centuries of structural discrimination, forced relocation, reduced economic opportunities and chronic underfunding of health care.”

The report found that Native Americans have a 207% greater chance of dying from diabetes, compared to the overall U.S. population.

Eleven organizations and tribes are being funded for the first time through this program, including the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana and Native American Development Corporation in Billings.

After a decades-long fight, the Little Shell Tribe gained federal recognition status in 2019, and since then, has established its first tribal health clinic in Great Falls.

Molly Wendland, Little Shell tribal health director, said the tribe plans to work with Indian Health Service to offer new services through their mobile health clinic.

“It’s really exciting!” she said. “It’s great. We hope to offer services to members and build on this program.”

Recipients in Montana include:

All Nations Health Center in Missoula will receive $169,428

The Blackfeet Nation received $867,948

Butte Native Wellness Center received $242,969

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received $1,040,808

The Crow Indian Health Service facility in Billings received $1,224,949

The Fort Belknap Diabetes Prevention Program received $434,243

The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes received $815,808

Helena Indian Alliance received $288,686

Indian Family Health Clinic in Great Falls received $301,028

The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana received $148,030

Native American Development Corporation in Billings received $288,686

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe received $595,755

Rocky Boy Health Center in Box Elder received $451,191