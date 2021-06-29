138-year-old Worden's Market in Missoula has new owner

Missoula’s oldest grocery story has a new owner.
Matt Muhsam bought Worden’s Market from Tim and Exie France in late October, but they didn’t make any splashy announcements about the news.
Worden’s has been in continuous operation in three different locations in downtown Missoula since 1883, making it one of only a handful of local businesses of that age that’s been open since its inception. It’s now located at 451 N. Higgins.
“It’s such a longstanding Missoula institution,” Muhsam explained. “Worden’s is going on 138 years in downtown. It’s pretty amazing.”
Muhsam is originally from Seattle, but he and his wife have friends in the area and decided to move here in 2015.
“We had been coming back and forth, and decided not to stay back in Seattle,” he explained. “Seattle had changed quite a bit. My commute times got longer. This is kind of where we wanted to be.”
Owning a market had always been on his mind.
"I’d always wanted to buy and have a market, to start my own,” he recalled. “I had a chance maybe 25 years ago and it didn’t work out. It had kinda fallen off my radar.”
That changed after a random encounter.
“I literally held the door for Christine Littig, who used to own the Red Bird and Bernice’s,” he said. “We were on our way to this little networking and social thing and she just asked me to tell my story on the elevator.”
Littig told him he needed to talk to Tim France.
“I hadn’t even thought about it before, really,” Muhsam explained. “I knew I wanted to open a market and I had been planning on doing that here, but I didn’t know Worden’s was for sale. So I came in and met Tim and talked about stuff and thought 'let’s do it.' So that was years ago.”
Muhsam decided to start working at Worden’s and learn the ropes instead of simply purchasing the business right away.
“Instead of just being the guy that’s going to come in and buy Worden’s, I thought it was better to be like everybody else is, a part of this thing,” he said.
France and his wife still own the building and lease the back half to The Old Post restaurant and bar.
"We feel pretty fortunate to be able to sell to somebody that's going to step up and continue the business," Tim France said. "I don't think it's an easy thing to pull off. We wish him all the luck and success in the world."
Muhsam said it wasn’t easy taking over in the middle of a pandemic.
“We saw roughly a 30% reduction in general business,” he said. “But we were selling wine by the case and beer by the bundle. We got to deliver because the state relaxed that regulation, so we got to make people happy.”
He doesn’t plan any big changes.
“Things will evolve,” he said. “I don’t know why you’d come in and change things that have worked so well for a long time. But we’ll kind of bring things forward from where they are."
The deli might begin to offer a few more options.
"The food that we’ve been serving for 30 to 40 years will evolve a little bit," he explained. "We’ll have a greater selection of food. We’ll have more food that’s designed to be taken and completed at home.”
He estimates they still sell about 150 Worden’s Whoppas — the store’s most popular sandwich — every week.
Muhsam credits his 17 employees with keeping customers happy. One longtime employee, Mark Thompson, has been there for roughly three decades and was nominated for Downtown Employee of the Year by the Missoula Downtown Business Association in 2020.
Thompson, easily recognizable by his bald head and friendly chit-chat with customers, was busy helping run the register and carry kegs to the parking lot on Monday.
“We just have such a solid crew,” Muhsam said.
Missoula Police Department employees Mark Monaco and Salisha Tennison were having lunch at Worden’s on Monday. They both said they eat there almost every single day.
“I get a customized wrap with sprouts and dill and tons of vegetables,” Tennison said.
Monaco said he’s a fan of the scratch-made biscuits on the breakfast sandwiches.
Both said they’ve gotten to know Muhsam and are glad he hasn’t implemented any radical changes at the historic market.
“He’s wonderful,” Tennison said.
“He knows how to do it right,” Monaco agreed.