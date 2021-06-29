138-year-old Worden's Market in Missoula has new owner

“I literally held the door for Christine Littig, who used to own the Red Bird and Bernice’s,” he said. “We were on our way to this little networking and social thing and she just asked me to tell my story on the elevator.”

Littig told him he needed to talk to Tim France.

“I hadn’t even thought about it before, really,” Muhsam explained. “I knew I wanted to open a market and I had been planning on doing that here, but I didn’t know Worden’s was for sale. So I came in and met Tim and talked about stuff and thought 'let’s do it.' So that was years ago.”

Muhsam decided to start working at Worden’s and learn the ropes instead of simply purchasing the business right away.

“Instead of just being the guy that’s going to come in and buy Worden’s, I thought it was better to be like everybody else is, a part of this thing,” he said.

France and his wife still own the building and lease the back half to The Old Post restaurant and bar.

"We feel pretty fortunate to be able to sell to somebody that's going to step up and continue the business," Tim France said. "I don't think it's an easy thing to pull off. We wish him all the luck and success in the world."

