14-year-old arrested in connection to Columbia Falls school threat

A young teen is in custody after Columbia Fall Police arrested him on suspicion of making threats against Columbia Falls Junior High School and its student body.

The alleged threats were made on Friday, which prompted an investigation on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the police department. Concerned students and parents brought the threats to law enforcement's attention.

"Our investigation showed enough evidence to determine there was a real potential for the juvenile to follow through with the threats," the release stated.

The 14-year-old suspect is facing felony intimidation charges, Columbia Falls Police Lieutenant Gary Denham said.

According to the press release, he didn't have any weapons in his possession, but there were unsecured firearms in his house he potentially could have accessed.

Authorities apprehended the suspect on Monday near his home, Denham said.

Using a search warrant, seized firearms from the residence.

Officials say this was an isolated incident with a single suspect. The release did not disclose the name of the juvenile to protect the investigation and because he is a minor.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspect is still in custody and the guns remain with law enforcement for public safety, the release stated.

Last week, law enforcement responded to two separate threats of school violence in western Montana.

