145 new cases, two deaths in Missoula County

Missoula County's COVID-19 case count climbed by 145 over the weekend, during which time two more men died from the virus, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.

The total active case count on Monday was 721, with more than 1,335 close contacts across the county. Thirty-two were hospitalized Monday, 17 of them Missoula County residents.

The two men who died were from different age groups: one was between the ages of 40 and 69, while the other was 70 or older, the health department said. No further information was released on the men. Their deaths total 21 Missoula County residents who have succumbed to the virus.

Missoula County has seen 2,484 cases to date, meaning roughly 30% of cases seen in the last eight months were active as of Monday. Close contacts continue to be the primary route of transmission.

Cases tied to the University of Montana, meanwhile, account for 53 of the currently-active 721 cases. Cases on campus come from UM staff, faculty and students, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.

State officials on Monday reported 757 new cases across Montana, including 194 new cases in Yellowstone County. There are more than 2,760 active cases in Yellowstone County, according to the state COVID-19 tracker.

