146-unit loft-style housing project illustrates demand, red-hot development market in Missoula

A large development of 146 loft-style rental townhomes under way in Missoula illustrates both the explosive growth in the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway and the bullishness developers feel about the housing market here.

Miramonte Communities, an Arizona-based company specializing in built-to-rent multifamily properties, hired local contractor Edgell Building to construct the new Missoula Lofts neighborhood of homes near the intersection of West Broadway and Mary Jane Boulevard east of the airport. The project has been under construction for the past year, and the first four units got their certificates of occupancy on Dec. 30. Between now and July, the rest of the units will be finished and will be rentable, and a commercial building with commercial tenant spaces on the ground floor will also be constructed.

The developers chose Missoula for the project because they agree with local housing experts that there is a huge unmet demand for all types of housing, especially since the pandemic led to an influx of remote workers making high wages.

"As home buyers continue to face challenges including supply and affordability, the market for rental homes has exploded," said Eric Entringer, president of Miramonte Communities. "Housing is significantly under-supplied nationally. Miramonte is focused on developing housing in markets that are severely under-supplied throughout the Mountain West."

The 146 units are all loft-style townhomes with open floorplans, high ceilings, polished concrete floors, storage and communal outdoor barbecue areas. Pets will be allowed for an extra deposit and there'll be an on-site property manager.

Chris Kemmerly, the founder and CEO of Miramonte Communities (a subsidiary of Miramonte Homes), said he visits Missoula often and knows there's a dire need for more housing to increase vacancy rates in the tight rental market.

"I've been coming to Missoula for a long time," he said. "The hunting and fishing is fantastic and I've always loved Missoula. We determined a number of years ago that there was a housing shortage, and we really wanted to focus on the rental market."

In fact, he said his company has conducted studies of the market in Missoula and other places and they've got 1,400 units planned in Arizona and Montana.

"Miramonte has been building quality homes for more than 30 years," he said. "We understand and adapt to shifting market trends to meet the needs of our customers. Given the current housing market, we know our townhomes are the right product at the right time helping fill the gap in housing needs."

There's already been strong interest in the development, which offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom rentals ranging in price from a little over $1,700 to $2,461 per month, depending on the number of bedrooms and whether they are exterior units or not. About 60% of the units are two-bedroom, and the rest are split between one-bedroom and three-bedroom.

Joe Tredik, the on-site property manager, said the one-bedroom units have been extremely popular so far, but they've gotten interest in all types.

Kemmerer said they're planning on building a similar-sized housing project on a vacant plot of land near the Wye just west of Missoula in the coming years.

"There's a strong demand," Kemmerly said. "A lot of mountain towns in the West are having problems with housing."

He said he sees a lot of similarities between Missoula and Flagstaff, Arizona, where he lives.

"There's a severe deficit of housing in both places," he said. "They're both university towns, they're both major employment hubs, major regional health care hubs, major government hubs. There's a lot of Forest Service and BLM workers in both places. They have a similar population and access to outdoor recreation. The only difference is Missoula has a Costco and we don't."

The area between Mullan and West Broadway has been eyed by city and county planners as the place where much of the future housing construction in Missoula needs to happen. In 2019, the city and county won a $13 million federal grant to build out the roads, sewer mains, water pipes and other infrastructure to accommodate all the growth. Developers have been furiously building houses in the area for the last few years.

Kemmerly said he spoke with city planners when deciding where to put the project.

"I listened to what the city wanted," he said. "That's where they want the growth. With the new VA clinic going in and a fully signalized intersection going in eventually on Broadway, it was just a real logical place. There's just a lot of growth going out toward the airport."

The same goes for the area near the Wye where the second phase will be built.

"The county's looking at the Wye and area planners want a majority of growth to happen out there," Kemmerly said. "Also, Hellgate (School District) is a really good school."

Sterling Commercial Real Estate in Missoula supported the land deal for the site, Kemmerly said.

He believes Missoula, with booming economic activity and quickly escalating housing prices, needs more rentals that put more competition among landlords in the market. That's because there's not going to be a stop anytime soon on people moving here looking to get away from cities.

"Really, a lot of people are looking at quality of life, and I can't think of a better place to live," he said.