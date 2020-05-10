150 miles, 33 days, 1 fish: A rainbow trout's epic journey up the Clark Fork

“On a daily basis, we can’t go figure out where that fish is, and so we’re relying on that fish to be recaptured by an angler or another study going on,” Hanson said. “You have to get your hands on that fish again, and that’s essentially what happened.”

Just over a month later, on April 27, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found #0068 in Johnson Creek, a tributary of the lower Blackfoot River — a journey of more than 150 miles in just over a month. Hanson surmised this was the creek where it had hatched, and it had returned there to spawn (the fish’s gender is unknown).

“We don’t know exactly what that fish was doing” in the intervening month, Hanson said, “but obviously it was moving upstream at a pretty good clip.”

Knotek considers #0068 something of an outlier in undertaking such a long journey. But it’s not entirely alone; another rainbow trout made it from the dam to Rattlesnake Creek last spring. Their passage was eased by recent decades’ conservation and restoration efforts, including the Thompson Falls fish ladder, the removal of Bonner and Milltown Dams, culvert removals and land-protection efforts.

“I think it’s a good example of the importance, for these migrating trout ... of having that connection on these rivers,” Hanson said. “It shows you just how far they can travel.”

