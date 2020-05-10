150 miles, 33 days, 1 fish: A rainbow trout's epic journey up the Clark Fork

Rainbow Trout #0068 measures 21 inches and weighs a mere 3.5 pounds. That was enough, it turned out, for a journey up 150 miles of western Montana river.
“That’s the longest migration that I can remember for a trout,” said William Ladd Knotek, a fisheries biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
#0068’s record-setting journey reflected not just the strength of its fins, but years of efforts to monitor fish and ease their passage upstream. “We’re doing lots of small positive things with lots of parts and lots of people kicking in,” he said and cumulatively, it’s having an impact.
The first of those positive things #0068 encountered was the fish ladder at NorthWestern Energy’s Thompson Falls hydroelectric dam. Built a decade ago, it’s given passage to an estimated 33,000 fish, said NorthWestern fish biologist Jon Hanson.
“We first encountered the fish when it entered the fish ladder at Thompson Falls,” he said. When it reached the top on March 25, it was fitted with a bright pink “floy tag” atop its dorsal fin with its new number — and a phone number that anglers could use to report its whereabouts.
In recent years, fish-watchers along the Clark Fork River have opted to track fish by tagging them en masse, rather than fitting a few with radio transmitters, Knotek explained.
“On a daily basis, we can’t go figure out where that fish is, and so we’re relying on that fish to be recaptured by an angler or another study going on,” Hanson said. “You have to get your hands on that fish again, and that’s essentially what happened.”
Just over a month later, on April 27, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found #0068 in Johnson Creek, a tributary of the lower Blackfoot River — a journey of more than 150 miles in just over a month. Hanson surmised this was the creek where it had hatched, and it had returned there to spawn (the fish’s gender is unknown).
“We don’t know exactly what that fish was doing” in the intervening month, Hanson said, “but obviously it was moving upstream at a pretty good clip.”
Knotek considers #0068 something of an outlier in undertaking such a long journey. But it’s not entirely alone; another rainbow trout made it from the dam to Rattlesnake Creek last spring. Their passage was eased by recent decades’ conservation and restoration efforts, including the Thompson Falls fish ladder, the removal of Bonner and Milltown Dams, culvert removals and land-protection efforts.
“I think it’s a good example of the importance, for these migrating trout ... of having that connection on these rivers,” Hanson said. “It shows you just how far they can travel.”
