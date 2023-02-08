A week after a Flathead Valley developer withdrew plans for a controversial subdivision near Columbia Falls, the small city received another large new housing proposal.

Location Ventures, based in southern Florida, is proposing 180 residences on 22 acres located near the intersection of US Hwy 2 and River Road. The project calls for 99 single-family attached homes in 3- and 4-unit buildings, as well as 81 one-to-three bedroom apartments. The goal is to maximize the use of space while maintaining 55% of the acreage as open space.

The plans also propose a trailhead with designated public access and parking as well as public access to the Flathead River and a publicly accessible park with a dog run.

KLJ Engineering is the developer’s civil engineer for the project, called 7030 Hwy 2 Residences.

According to a press release, Location Ventures “prioritizes the incorporation of design, nature, technology, and wellness in its projects.”

The project also sets out to “respect all wetlands and perceived wetlands, avoiding disturbance to the maximum extent practicable on those lands.”

According to the developer, “The project adheres to the City of Columbia Falls Growth Policy, and complies with the height requirements designated by the city without requesting any variances.”

“We know that the Flathead Valley is facing a significant housing challenge: a rising population without an adequate increase in housing units to even serve the existing community,” said Rishi Kapoor, founder and CEO of Location Ventures, in a press release. “Our proposal to bring new development to Columbia Falls is the result of dozens of meetings with the local community and represents the values and priorities that we heard directly from individuals, business owners, and civic leaders. We look forward to continued conversation with the community about this investment in Columbia Falls’ future.”

The Columbia Falls Planning Board will take up the proposal on Feb. 14.

For more information about the project, visit 7030hwy2montana.com.