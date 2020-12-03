18th annual Parade of Lights slated for Saturday

The 18th annual Parade of Lights is back with a twist on Saturday, Dec. 5, as the kickoff to the holiday season with a day of free and COVID-safe family activities.

The REVERSE Parade of Lights gives Missoulians a safe opportunity to connect to the community this holiday season. In a normal year, the day would begin with free or low-cost children’s activities hosted by downtown businesses and organizations and would culminate with the Parade of Lights and the annual Lighting of the Downtown Holiday Tree on Higgins Avenue. The Parade of Lights committee had to pivot this event into a COVID-safe community experience.

Instead of the children’s activities being hosted at downtown locations, the activity providers have produced free and low-cost holiday take-home activity kits. Favorites such as Letters from Santa offered by Noteworthy Paper & Press and Snowflake Take & Make Kits offered by Bathing Beauties Beads are back again and ready for families to enjoy in the comfort of their own home. Each kit will be picked up at the specified location and times which can be found at www.missouladowntown.com/parade-of-lights.