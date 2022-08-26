19 applicants apply for Missoula mayor post

Following the death of Missoula Mayor John Engen on Aug. 15, 19 applicants seek to serve as Missoula’s next mayor.

The city released the following list of applicants to the position after the ten-day window to apply closed Friday:

Brandi Atanasoff Fred Rice Jacob Elder Jordan Hess Ken Grinde Logan Ward Menodora LeMaster Michael Sowell Mike “Bear” Thomas Mike Nugent Patrick Weasel Head Sam Kulla Scott Ranf Sean McCoy Shane Rooney Teigan Avery Todd Smith Tyler Taylor Giles Thelen

“I want to be Mayor of the City of Missoula because I know that what makes this place wonderful didn’t happen by accident,” wrote City Council Ward 4 Representative Mike Nugent in a Tweet Friday morning. “I consider myself lucky to be born and raised in Missoula. In the town I grew up in, we took care of each other and I feel called to ensure that care continues as we grow.”

Nugent is joined in the application process by fellow City Councilmember Jordan Hess, who represents Ward 2.

If a city councilperson is appointed mayor, there would be a vacancy on the city council that would need to be filled.

Also in the running is Jacob Elder, who ran against the incumbent Engen in 2021.

“Our second run at this office is about the policies – your tax dollars!” wrote Elder in a Tweet announcing his application on Aug. 23.

City Council members will each select an applicant for interviews, which will take place on Sept. 7. The city will select the new mayor at its meeting on Sept. 12. The deadline to appoint the mayor is Sept. 14.

An applicant requires seven votes to be appointed mayor. If the council fails to reach seven votes twice in a row, council members can nominate an appointee who did not apply for the position.

This story will be updated.