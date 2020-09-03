$19M film, television studio planned for Missoula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula could soon be home to a television and film studio for large-scale productions, targeting producers and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros., and Hallmark.

As planned, the proposed $19.1 million facility will comprise 120,000 square feet of production and operating space and six acres of backlot on about 17 acres of land in the Missoula Technology Park, about a mile north of the Missoula International Airport.

Adam Graham with Shadowcast Partners, a Georgia-based studio company with Missoula ties, and Montana Studios CEO Steve Grover presented preliminary plans to Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday for parcels of land they intend to purchase in the Missoula Technology Park, which is owned by the County. The county has already approved zoning for the project on the property, and the Missoula Development Authority is expected to recommend the offer on the property to commissioners next week.

"We really think Montana is poised to, with the right investment, really establish a strong and new industry and within the state due to the MEDIA Act, which was the tax incentive passed last year," Graham said.