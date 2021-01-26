1B vaccine updates move to online, call center

With COVID-19 vaccine doses getting sent to 26 different providers in Missoula County, health officials are trying to centralize information sources for people to learn when they might get their shots.

The transition to Phase 1B eligibility has greatly expanded the range of people eligible for vaccination. However, the number of doses varies from week to week, and changing state and national policies have created some confusion about who has priority.

In the Missoula area, a new website and call center have advisers available to help people figure out what their options and status might be. Get the latest information by visiting covid19.missoula.co/ online or calling (406) 258-INFO (258-4636)

Vaccine providers are the hospitals and clinics where someone’s personal doctor has an office — not the doctor personally. Missoula County Communications Manager Allison Franz asked the public to use the website or call center for information rather than tie up phone lines at hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices.