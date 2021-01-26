1B vaccine updates move to online, call center

With COVID-19 vaccine doses getting sent to 26 different providers in Missoula County, health officials are trying to centralize information sources for people to learn when they might get their shots.
The transition to Phase 1B eligibility has greatly expanded the range of people eligible for vaccination. However, the number of doses varies from week to week, and changing state and national policies have created some confusion about who has priority.
In the Missoula area, a new website and call center have advisers available to help people figure out what their options and status might be. Get the latest information by visiting covid19.missoula.co/ online or calling (406) 258-INFO (258-4636)
Vaccine providers are the hospitals and clinics where someone’s personal doctor has an office — not the doctor personally. Missoula County Communications Manager Allison Franz asked the public to use the website or call center for information rather than tie up phone lines at hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices.
The county information sources can explain how, when and where each provider will administer the vaccine. In the near future, those without a personal health care provider will be able to sign up for vaccine shots at two public clinics. One will be on the University of Montana campus and the second will be in a former Lucky’s grocery store in Southgate Mall. Those sites will not be active until state health managers have received enough vaccine doses to distribute.
While vaccine supply will ultimately determine the pace, providers will generally move into Phase 1B by the end of the month. Phase 1B includes residents 70 and older; American Indians and people of color 16 and older, as they may be at elevated risk for COVID-19; and those ages 16-69 with qualifying health conditions. Missoula County residents who meet the 1A criteria but who did not get vaccinated can still be vaccinated as providers move through the phases.
The state allocation of vaccine to each provider will inform each provider’s strategies in scheduling appointments for vaccine administration. Different providers manage their patients differently and at different speeds as vaccine supply changes. As they move through the phases, many providers are contacting their eligible patients who meet the current Phase 1B criteria by mail, telephone, email and established website communication platforms.
Residents should watch the website to track vaccine availability across Missoula County and continue to monitor where the “line” is and where their places are in it. The website will also link to a map of vaccine providers and a dashboard that tracks vaccination progress in the county.
Missoula City-County Health Department staff recently learned from state health administrators that Missoula County can expect to receive approximately 1,500 first doses each week for the foreseeable future, based on the state’s entire allocation of approximately 13,000 first doses. Missoula County will likely have nearly 40,000 people expecting to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B. The vaccine scarcity is not unique to Missoula County or to Montana; the shortage is nationwide.
“A primary goal of the vaccination coordination team is to inform the public about vaccine availability in Missoula County and to help direct those eligible residents to a vaccination provider,” said Adriane Beck, director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management. “Vaccine supply is extremely limited right now, and not every provider will be receiving vaccine. We thank the public for their engagement and encourage people to monitor the website for changing information as supply increases.”
In Montana, 81,157 doses had been administered as of Tuesday, with 15,888 fully immunized.
“With over 77,000 safe and effective vaccine doses administered in Montana, we continue to make strides to protect the most vulnerable. We can make even greater progress if the federal government increases our supply,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said Monday. “I encourage Montanans to use this dashboard to stay up to date on our progress to save lives and make the vaccine available to everyone who wants one.”
The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard can be found here: montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.