$1M bail set for Missoula man charged with driving over, killing girlfriend at WinCo

Bail was set at $1 million Tuesday for a Missoula man arrested for allegedly running over and killing his girlfriend with his truck at WinCo on Saturday evening.
Bradley D. Nagel, 53, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on one felony deliberate homicide charge, which carries a possible life sentence. He is also charged with a third DUI offense, a misdemeanor.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway presided.
Missoula dispatch received several calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Missoula WinCo Foods on South Reserve Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived on scene, people were administering CPR to the victim, Lucille Synek. She had sustained multiple crushing injuries to her body, according to charging documents. She was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A bystander told police the suspect, Nagel, was still on scene. Police spoke with Nagel, who admitted to being involved in the incident. He appeared intoxicated to officers.
Several witnesses were interviewed by detectives. One witness reported hearing a woman yell “stop, I’m stuck,” and then seeing a man, identified as Nagel, continue to drive forward and over the woman when she was on the ground.
The witness said he didn’t think Nagel intentionally ran her over. He recalled hearing Nagel asking the woman if she was all right and saying “I’m sorry” multiple times.
Officers were able to obtain WinCo surveillance footage, which showed Nagel and Synek arriving in the parking lot and talking. It corroborated witness accounts of the two fighting and kicking each other’s headlights out.
The video showed Synek standing in front of Nagel’s truck and getting pushed to the side when Nagel drove forward.
She then fell to the ground as the truck accelerated, landing underneath between the front and rear driver’s side tires, footage showed. Nagel stopped briefly before accelerating and driving over her with his rear tire, court documents said. When detectives were later reviewing the same footage, they noticed Nagel stopped his truck for about one and a half seconds while Synek was on the ground, then drove over her head and shoulder.
He then got out of the car, stood over her body, and shortly after got back in the truck, charging documents said. He moved it into a parking spot. Bystanders started helping Synek and Nagel later got out to check on her again.
Nagel was arrested. When interviewed by Missoula detectives, Nagel explained he and Synek had been arguing that evening. He had tried to calm Synek down, he told officers, at which point she stood in front of his car.
Nagel said he kept “pushing, pushing forward” and that Synek “fell down, and (Nagel) ran her over." He explained he “goosed it” and “boom, I guess I ran her over the head,” he told police, according to charging documents.
He thought she’d “bounce” out of the way, he said, and claimed he did not intend to run her over.
When detectives asked Nagel why he had paused and stopped his truck after Synek fell but before running her over, Nagel said he didn’t know she was under the truck and he had panicked. He continually emphasized to law enforcement that he did not run her over on purpose.
At Nagel’s initial appearance on Tuesday, he shook his head multiple times as state prosecution read the allegations against him.
State prosecution, represented by Deputy County Attorney Mac Bloom, said Nagel’s alleged actions displayed a “total disregard for the victim’s life,” and that he made a conscious choice to harm her.
Bloom also noted a history of domestic violence between Nagel and Synek, saying law enforcement was called on two separate occasions.
Public defender Ted Fellman noted the severity of the offense, but said Nagel is not a threat to the safety of the Missoula community at large and asked for a significantly lesser monetary bond. Nagel declined to address the court.
Bloom requested $1,000,000 bail, which the court obliged.
If Nagel posts bond, he may not possess or consume alcohol and is only to be released to pretrial supervision. The court also prohibited him from driving.
Nagel’s arraignment is set for Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.
This is the second domestic violence-related case in Missoula County in the past two months where a woman has been killed following an argument with a partner.