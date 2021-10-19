$1M bail set for Missoula man charged with driving over, killing girlfriend at WinCo

The witness said he didn’t think Nagel intentionally ran her over. He recalled hearing Nagel asking the woman if she was all right and saying “I’m sorry” multiple times.

Officers were able to obtain WinCo surveillance footage, which showed Nagel and Synek arriving in the parking lot and talking. It corroborated witness accounts of the two fighting and kicking each other’s headlights out.

The video showed Synek standing in front of Nagel’s truck and getting pushed to the side when Nagel drove forward.

She then fell to the ground as the truck accelerated, landing underneath between the front and rear driver’s side tires, footage showed. Nagel stopped briefly before accelerating and driving over her with his rear tire, court documents said. When detectives were later reviewing the same footage, they noticed Nagel stopped his truck for about one and a half seconds while Synek was on the ground, then drove over her head and shoulder.

He then got out of the car, stood over her body, and shortly after got back in the truck, charging documents said. He moved it into a parking spot. Bystanders started helping Synek and Nagel later got out to check on her again.