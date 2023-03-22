A partnership between the University of Montana and Missoula County Public Schools to improve learning outcomes for local students will continue for another three years thanks to a $2.6 million grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

The continuation of the 21st Century Learning Grant will allow the two education partners to research early childhood education, art integration, behavioral health and literacy. The funding bolsters efforts that began in 2016.

“We’re really looking to solidify a true research-to-practice partnership that is mutually beneficial to the work that faculty and administrators are doing,” said Allison Wilson, an assistant professor and director of UM’s Phyllis J. Washington College of Education’s Institute for Early Childhood Education. “Most importantly, to young children of students who are in those classrooms.”

Since its inception, the partnership has created model classroom environments centered around enhancing the psychological, social-emotional and cognitive development of every child. This new iteration of the grant introduces the component of behavioral health and wellness.

The Washington Foundation opted to continue supporting the initiative because the first few years were so successful, said Mike Halligan, the executive director of the foundation.

“Part of this grant for the major components is the social emotional and wellness piece that tries to help kids get back and engage with other kids, with teachers of the school, so that they can make up for the learning losses,” Halligan said.

Some of the money from the grant will go to the university, but other funds will go to the school district and support the creation of three new early kindergarten classrooms, professional development and instructional coaches. Additionally, the grant will fund counseling services for MCPS staff and employees with priority for those working in special education and interventionist roles.

Graduate students at the College of Education will be directly involved in the project and the grant will fund several graduate assistant positions and tuition waivers for their work. Undergraduate students working in early childhood education will benefit from direct field experiences with teachers in the classroom.

“We’re hoping that this ultimately leads to really high-quality demonstration sites out in Missoula County Public Schools that we can be thoughtful and intentional while placing our field experience students with those teachers who are growing as these teacher leader communities in MCPS,” Wilson said.