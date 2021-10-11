 Skip to main content
2 cats lost in Saturday structure fire in Missoula
2 cats lost in Saturday structure fire in Missoula

The Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 400 block of South Fifth Street West on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release. Three engines, one ladder truck, a command vehicle and 13 firefighters responded.

Teams who first arrived found a heavy fire in the rear of a three-story residential home. The homeowner told them everyone was out of the house but two cats were inside. The cats were recovered but were deceased, the release said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze. 

Fire damage was limited to the first floor, however the house sustained serious smoke damage throughout, the release said. An estimated $75,000 was lost in property damage and about $500,000 was saved.

Missoula police responded to assist with traffic control. Missoula Emergency Services and NorthWestern Energy were also on scene to help. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

