2 dead after weekend crashes in western Montana

Montana saw six fatal crashes statewide since Friday, two of them in western Montana, bringing the 2020 total to 45, just below the 47 deaths through May 26 in 2019.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a 47-year-old man died in Sanders County on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Chisholm Trail Road near Hot Springs. Capt. Jim Kitchin said Monday the driver swerved off the road, possibly to miss a deer in the road, but added the investigation is ongoing.

The crash was reported to MHP at about 9 p.m. Saturday. The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, Kitchin said.

Troopers also assisted on a fatal crash in Granite County near mile marker 22 on Rock Creek Road, Kitchin said. In that case a lone vehicle appeared to have rolled into the river, Kitchin said, after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The crash was reported to MHP around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. No further information was available on the crash, the Granite County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

