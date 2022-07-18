2 men and one 18-month-old killed in East Glacier shooting

The FBI on Monday confirmed that three people – two men and an 18-month-old child – died in a shooting in East Glacier Park Village on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation on Sunday night.

Two adult women, at least one of whom was shot, were flown to a hospital, and their conditions are unknown, according to the FBI. There is no search for suspects, and there is no threat to public safety, according to a release from the FBI.

The FBI, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the case.

The East Glacier shooting comes less than one week after a reported shooting at a residence in North Glacier Homes. On July 12, a victim was transported to the hospital, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services took one person into custody.

In June, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council passed a resolution aiming to bolster tribal law enforcement. The Tribe hired a consulting group that will implement an emergency response team and recruit and train community members to serve as public safety officers.

Crime was a hot topic in the Blackfeet Nation’s recent tribal council election, where community members ousted four of five incumbents. The Tribe last week inaugurated the new council members, and the council elected Illif “Scott” Kipp to serve as chairman, Lauren Monroe as vice-chair and Patrick Armstrong as secretary.