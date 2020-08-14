2 Missoula police officers test positive for virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Missoula police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, the Missoula Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced that a Missoula resident had died of the novel coronavirus.

The two patrol officers are in quarantine, and others in the department are being tested, according to a release from Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh.

"Thorough cleaning at the MPD Catlin St. facility and the main office at city hall is complete," the release said. "Since this discovery, Chief (Jaeson) White and staff have been working closely with staff at the Missoula City/County Health Department to ensure the continued safety of our offices and the public."

The information on the officers and the death in Missoula County came on a day when the state of Montana reported adding 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with a total of 81 deaths, although the state tally may not have included the Missoula County fatality.

The state reported that 1,449 cases remain active, with 86 people hospitalized statewide. A total of 5,541 Montanans have been sickened by the virus and 4,011 have recovered.