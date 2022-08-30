2 Montana tribal colleges receive funds for early education

Eleven tribal colleges and universities — including two in Montana — received $6.25 million in funding to bolster early education initiatives.

The Ihduwiyayapi (“they are getting ready” in Dakota) Advancing Indigenous Early Childhood Education initiative will help tribal colleges strengthen degree programs, empower parents and families to advocate for children in the education system and establish an early educator community, among other things.

Blackfeet Community College, located in Browning, received funding to establish the Pommotsiiysinni Transfer of Knowledge Program to develop quality early educators who embrace Pikanii ways of knowing. The program will embed Blackfeet values into the college’s early childhood education courses.

Stone Child College, in Box Elder, received funding to create the Tahkaki Kiskinwahamakew (Great Teacher) Project to increase the school’s capacity for early childhood education programs, which will include Indigenous learning, place-based curricula and languages and histories relevant to the Chippewa Cree Tribe.

Year two of the program at Stone Child College — the Nototahkok Ketahahyahk (Listen to Your Elders) Project — will enhance the school’s ability to offer culturally specific early childhood education associate and bachelor’s degrees.

Other tribal colleges and universities that received funding include College of Menominee Nation in Wisconsin, Diné College in Arizona, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Minnesota, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College in Wisconsin, Little Priest Tribal College in Nebraska, Navajo Technical University in New Mexico, Northwest Indian College in Washington, Sitting Bull College in North Dakota and Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in New Mexico.

Funding was made possible through four grants that were awarded to the American Indian College Fund to launch the Ihduwiyayapi Advancing Indigenous Early Childhood Education (IECE) program. Funders included the Bezos Family Foundation ($5.3 million), the W.K. Kellogg Foundation ($600,000), the Heising-Simons Foundation ($350,000), and American Family Insurance ($30,000), according to a news release.

The American Indian College Fund supports higher education in Native communities. Since its founding in 1989, the College Fund has provided more than $259 million in scholarships, programs and community support.