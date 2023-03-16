Seven authorized rural water projects — including two in Montana — will receive a total of $278 million to complete construction of water treatment plants, support pipeline connections, pump systems and reservoir construction and advance other efforts to provide drinkable water to rural and tribal communities.

The Department of the Interior last month announced a $728 million investment to deliver clean drinking water to rural and tribal communities, support water conservation and complete projects to improve water supply. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, said the administration is “committed to making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

The Chippewa Cree Tribe and North Central Montana Rural Water System will receive $77.56 million for pipeline construction and to make progress on a water treatment plant. The funding will also support pipeline segments associated with Havre, Chester and Shelby service areas. This rural water system, which was authorized by Congress in 2002, is expected to serve 28,000 people both on the reservation and in surrounding communities.

The Fort Peck Tribes will receive $15 million to support completion of the Dry Prairie Rural Water System Project. The project aims to ensure that reservation residents and those living in surrounding areas have access to a safe water supply.