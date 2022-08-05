2 small fires spotted on Mineral Peak early Friday morning, crews responding

Two new, small fires were spotted in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area near Mineral Peak early on Friday morning and suppression efforts are in action.

The West Fork Gold Creek fire, located about 1 mile northwest of Mineral Peak Lookout, is producing smoldering and creeping fire behavior in thick timber. However the blaze is only about a quarter of an acre in size. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No closures have been issued for the area as of Friday afternoon, although smoke may be visible. Due to the hot and dry conditions two firefighters were dropped at the fire by a helicopter and more are hiking into the area to assist with suppression actions. A helicopter will also be dropping water on the scene.

The Mineral Peak fire is the second new blaze in the area and is burning about 150 yards east of the Mineral Peak Lookout.

At 1/10 of an acre, the fire is smoldering and creeping in patchy vegetation contained in rocky, steep terrain.

The lookout is not immediately threatened and no closures have been issued for the area. However, the Lolo National Forest is asking the public to avoid the lookout while firefighters respond.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in effect for Lake County due to the high-rate of human-caused wildfires so far this season and limited access to suppression resources.

Under the restrictions, building fires outside of a developed recreation site and operating motorized vehicles off roads or on trails are prohibited. Those who smoke are encouraged to do so in an enclosed building or vehicle, or while stopped in an area that is cleared of flammable materials.

“The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant long-term change in fire danger and orders are rescinded,” wrote the Northern Rockies Coordinating Group in a press release Friday.

Elmo 2 fire

The Elmo fire grew by about 500 acres on Thursday and is now 21,182 acres in size and is 15% contained.

A total of eight structures have been lost in the blaze.

Much of the growth was spurred by high winds and low humidity. Firefighters were able to hold the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan.

“Aircraft support was critical to yesterday’s success as scooper planes with nearby water sources supported crews in slowing the fire as it backed down hill towards Lake Mary Ronan,” wrote the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team in its Friday update.

Crews worked overnight Thursday to locate areas of heat and improve bulldozer lines.

Gov. Greg Gianforte visited the fire on Friday and received a briefing from incident command.

“At more than 21,000 acres, the Elmo fire is the most significant fire Montana has faced this year and the top-priority fire in the state,” Gianforte said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism of incident command as we head into the weekend and am grateful to the over 500 personnel responding to protect lives and property.”

A public meeting was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Elmo Powwow grounds.

Indian Ridge fire

The Indian Ridge fire located about three miles east of Indian Creek Campground in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness recently grew to about 20 acres in size.

The blaze w igasnited by lightning on July 7 in the Indian Creek drainage but became more active on Thursday, torching clumps of trees.

Fire activity is expected to increase over the weekend, which will potentially produce visible smoke in the valley and impact air quality around Darby.

No roads or trails have been closed and no structures are considered threatened.

Moose fire

The Moose fire, located just north of Salmon, Idaho, grew by about 3,500 acres to be about 67,500 acres in size as windy conditions with gusts exceeding 40 mph temporarily grounded air operations.

The blaze was 11% contained as of Friday, down from 20% the day prior.

The steep terrain and dry conditions were expected to continue posing challenges for firefighters, as Friday brought light winds from the west and high temperatures reaching 90 degrees. However, better weather is expected over the weekend with less wind, which should allow crews to extend and strengthen containment lines.

No new evacuation orders have been issued, but a shelter is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church in Salmon and can assist with placement of pets. A pilot car system on Salmon River Road is still directing two-way traffic between North Fork and Panther Creek. The system is only available for residents, river permit holders and river shuttles.

Hog Trough fire

The blaze in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area grew 22 acres in size from Thursday’s report and is now measuring 771 acres that is 9% contained.

Despite Thursday’s red-flag warning conditions and gusts up to 25 mph crews were able to hold the fire west of the 5071 road.

As of Friday, the red-flag warning is no longer in effect, but possible thunderstorms over the weekend could increase fire behavior with potential for growth due to increased winds.