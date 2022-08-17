$200K in stolen stuff found, solving string of Missoula thefts

Missoula detectives recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property stemming from a string of thefts, including a burglary earlier this month near the Wye.

On Aug. 3, a homeowner called to report a break-in at their house located at the 9000 block of Tucker Lane, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. The two male suspects had been apprehended the week prior for a separate burglary also in the Wye area, but were subsequently released from custody.

An investigation into the Aug. 3 incident led to a search warrant being served at a separate house. There, detectives recovered several stolen items.

On Aug. 11, sheriff's office deputies and detectives followed leads to another house in the Potomac area. Many more pieces of stolen property were recovered. Information gathered by law enforcement at the Potomac house led officials to find more stolen property along Highway 12 near Graves Creek.

Both the Missoula Sheriff's Office and Missoula Police Department were working on multiple theft cases over the last several months. Detectives' recovery of the stolen property solves many of those cases, the press release stated.

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management assisted Missoula law enforcement in investigating the case.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on these incidents, contact Missoula detectives at 406-531-0766.