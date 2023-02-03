The Department of the Interior announced a nearly $580 million allocation to continue fulfilling settlements of Native American water rights claims using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Reclamation Water Settlements Fund.

The bipartisan infrastructure law invests more than $13 billion in tribal communities across the country, including $2.5 billion to implement the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund, according to a press release.

Nearly $460 million from the law's Indian Water Rights Settlement will be allocated to settlements enacted prior to Nov. 15, 2021. Additionally, $120 million from the Reclamation Water Settlement Fund will be used.

As of Nov. 15, 2021, there were 34 congressionally enacted Indian Water Rights settlements, the release said. Indian reserved water rights are vested property rights for which the United States has a trust responsibility.

Federal policy supports the resolution of disputes regarding Indian water rights through negotiated settlements. Settlement of Indian water rights disputes breaks down barriers and helps create conditions that improve water resource management by providing certainty as to the rights of all water users who are parties to the disputes, the press release said.

The following Montana settlements will receive funding this year:

Blackfeet Water Rights Settlement in the amount of $45,279,000.

Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes-Montana Water Rights Protection Act in the amount of $156,937,000.