2020 brought a warm November

Although November was a little warmer than normal in western Montana, the National Weather Service expects more snow and cooler temperatures for the rest of winter.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller reported that in Missoula temperatures got up to 69 this November, and the Bitterroot Valley and Kalispell also had higher temperatures and less snow than usual.
“That...was the second warmest temperature that we ever had,” Kitsmiller said, adding that the record high in Missoula is 73 from November of 1999.
The record high in Kalispell is 69 from that same year.
“We still are forecasting La Niña and going into that most likely cooler than normal and above normal on precipitation for the winter,” he said.
While the calendar calls the Solstice on Dec. 21 the first day of winter, the National Weather Service considers Dec. 1 the start of "meteorological winter." Kitsmiller said that this year’s La Niña winter is “trending to be kind of strong.”
The 2017-2018 winter was the last La Niña season, which produced above-average precipitation and normal temperatures.
Normal temperatures in Montana are based on a 30-year average between 1981 and 2010. December’s average high temperature is 31 in Missoula and average low is 16.7 with 11 inches of snow.
The high January average temperature is 33 with a low of 18.3 with 8.3 inches of snow while February usually gets about six inches of snow.
The average amount of snow for the entire Missoula winter season is a little under 38 inches for that 30-year normal.
The largest outlier for that normal came in the winter of 1996 when 106 inches fell in Missoula, with 56 inches falling in December alone.
From 2010 to 2020, the average snowfall was 48 inches, Kitsmiller said, and it looks like the new average snowfall will end up higher than the previous average.
That average will change at the end of December for a new 30-year normal that shifts every decade.
Nick Silverman owns Adaptive Hydrology LLC, a company that offers solutions that conserve, sustain and balance water resources. He spoke on the importance of updating the 30-year normal.
“The 30-year normal is kind of our standard metric to gauge all observations off of," Silverman said. "The World Meteorological Organization defines climate as sort of the long-term average of weather over a given region…or amount of time.”
He added that the 30 years is better to compare data than comparing year to year.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s significant because every 10 years, we get a new normal," Silverman said. "It’s kind of like a new measuring stick. If our climate was stationary, it wouldn’t matter too much.”
But because the climate does change, updating to a new normal is, “literally changing the measuring stick," Silverman said.
The new normal will be from 1990 to 2020, he said, and he expects that while precipitation levels won't change much, normal temperatures will.
He added that the relationship between precipitation and temperature is complicated.
“It’s a little bit of a battle to see who wins in terms of snowpack, because you might be getting more precip, but the snowline — the elevation in which temperatures are above or below freezing — is also changing and so the amount of area in the state that stores snowpack is getting less,” he said.
Generally, he said snowpack in Montana is like a natural reservoir or water tower.
“Even if we get snow but then it warms up uncharacteristically, we lose that snow to the rivers in winter, early spring," he said. "What that means is that storage gets depleted.”
When that water source melts early, farmers and fish lack water flow when it's most needed in August or July, he said.
“There will always be runoff and waters in the river in May, June and early July," Silverman said. "It’s that late-season stuff that really gets impacted when you really lose the snowpack.”
He used October's snowfall as an example, saying that it is long gone locally. But if this October and November were more of a characteristic and cool fall, that snow would be built upon and supply more runoff.
Higher temperatures have also affected the stability of snowpack.
While November brought little precipitation, avalanche warnings were issued for Tuesday after Monday brought 8 inches of snow to the mountains.
Jeff Carty with the West-Central Montana Avalanche Center said in an email that avalanche danger in the local backcountry is moderate in windy terrain and low in other terrain.
The email detailed that the Bitterroot received around 2 to 6 inches, Lolo Pass received around 7 inches, the Rattlesnake received 1 inch and the Southern Missions received 8 inches.
Temperatures ranged from 19 to 33 degrees while 15- to 40-mph winds blew snow to leeward slopes, which is the main concern in high-elevation areas. The advisory is telling folks to, “approach all slopes with suspicion.”
The release stated that snow depths grow above 7000 feet with above-average and mostly stable conditions.
“However," Carty said, "this base is starting to change with the high pressure we’ve had and will continue to change with the fair weather forecast for next week.”
The release is advising people to avoid wind-loaded slopes greater than 33 degrees, practice safe travel protocols in case you find an exception to a generally stable snowpack, travel one at a time in avalanche terrain, carry a beacon, shovel, probe, stay alert for signs of instability, dig a pit and look for red flags.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.