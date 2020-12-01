2020 brought a warm November

But because the climate does change, updating to a new normal is, “literally changing the measuring stick," Silverman said.

The new normal will be from 1990 to 2020, he said, and he expects that while precipitation levels won't change much, normal temperatures will.

He added that the relationship between precipitation and temperature is complicated.

“It’s a little bit of a battle to see who wins in terms of snowpack, because you might be getting more precip, but the snowline — the elevation in which temperatures are above or below freezing — is also changing and so the amount of area in the state that stores snowpack is getting less,” he said.

Generally, he said snowpack in Montana is like a natural reservoir or water tower.

“Even if we get snow but then it warms up uncharacteristically, we lose that snow to the rivers in winter, early spring," he said. "What that means is that storage gets depleted.”

When that water source melts early, farmers and fish lack water flow when it's most needed in August or July, he said.