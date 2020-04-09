2020 Montana Junior Duck Stamp Program contest results

Student art entries for the 2020 Montana State Junior Duck Stamp Contest from across Montana were judged at Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge in Stevensville on Thursday, Marcgh 19. The Junior Duck Stamp Program is a dynamic arts and science curriculum designed to teach youth about waterfowl and their habitat needs. In addition to an original art entry, each student is encouraged to create a conservation message that explains what they have learned about wetlands, conservation, waterfowl and wildlife. The artwork and conservation message are considered a visual “term paper” of what students have learned about waterfowl and wetlands.
Twenty two native species of waterfowl were depicted across the 69 entries. A panel of judges selected the entry of Erik Miller of Kalispell as the “Best of Show”. Miller’s oil painting depicts an adult male mallard in its natural habitat. This entry has been forwarded for further competition against the 49 other Best of Show entries from each state. One of the 50 Best of Show entries will be selected as the National Junior Duck Stamp Program winner, officially printed as a stamp representing the Junior Duck Stamp Program. This year’s National Contest will be judged via “virtual judging” on April 17. The design chosen will become the 2020-21 National Junior Duck Stamp and is currently scheduled to be unveiled at the First Day of Sale on June 26, at Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fork, Alabama.
Montana first place finishers are: Grades K-3 – Victoria Meester (Rexford), Levi Hixson (Stevensville); Grades 4-6 – Laila Smythe (Fortine), Alexandria Meester (Rexford); Grades 7-9 – Orianna Pernsteiner (Hamilton), Caleb Pernsteiner (Hamilton); Grades 10-12 – Jackson Hall (Eureka), Erik Miller (Kalispell).
Second place finishers are: Grades K-3 – Carson Hixson (Stevensville), Makenna Montplaisir (Billings); Grades 4-6 - Jada Spafford (Florence), Mia Schlaback (Stevensville); Grades 7-9 – Lina Sturman (St. Ignatius); Grades 10-12- Christy Wilson (Eureka), Isabella Scichilone (Victor).
Third place finishers are: Grades K-3 – McKenzie Bentley (Florence), Lance Morris (Stevensville); Grades 4-6 – Jasmine Agin (Stevensville), Kealie Hixson (Stevensville); Grades 10-12 – Zoe Barber (Victor), Amber Boucher (Victor).
Honorable Mentions included: K-3 – Keelan McEnroe-Mauri, Cheyanne Dillon, Briley Brewer, Jann Margaret Hammermeister, Ryker Dreake, Achillea Droughton, Allison Parypa, Zipporah Piazza, Helena Phelps, Zechariah Piazza, Anber Rio, Landon Wilkinson, Saylah Ralls, Emmitt Phelps, Ethan Pease, Janelle Giralt, Kaden White, Alex Barteaux, Danika McKay, Naomi DeFord, Payton Clark, Uzziah Elama, and Kaylee Giralt, all of Stevensville, and O’Malley Sabo of Florence; Grades 4-6 – Cienna Morris, Caiden Delaney, Colter Short, Jared Lewis, Lena Deford, Nova Rotz, Lea Volenstine, Lynnlee Morris, Cayleigh Bentley, Gracie Bower, Lars Hammermeister, Nevaeh Williams, Merrick Drake, Kai Johnson, Lily Agin, Nathan Giralt, and Jordan Gibson, all of Stevensville, Adyn Spafford and Addy Monroe of Florence, and Judah Montplaisir of Billings; Grades 10-12 – Dauson Chance (Victor).
The conservation message that was selected to represent Montana is, “Give hope, give love, give conservation a try” by Kealie Hixon of Stevensville. The awards ceremony for all first, second, third, and honorable mention finishers and their families that was scheduled for May 16, will be rescheduled for the late summer or arrangements will be made to present the student artist with awards. The Refuge staff and volunteers would like to congratulate all of the artists on their entries and thank all of the parents, teachers, mentors, and administrators for their support of their students.
