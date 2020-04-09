2020 Montana Junior Duck Stamp Program contest results

Student art entries for the 2020 Montana State Junior Duck Stamp Contest from across Montana were judged at Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge in Stevensville on Thursday, Marcgh 19. The Junior Duck Stamp Program is a dynamic arts and science curriculum designed to teach youth about waterfowl and their habitat needs. In addition to an original art entry, each student is encouraged to create a conservation message that explains what they have learned about wetlands, conservation, waterfowl and wildlife. The artwork and conservation message are considered a visual “term paper” of what students have learned about waterfowl and wetlands.

Twenty two native species of waterfowl were depicted across the 69 entries. A panel of judges selected the entry of Erik Miller of Kalispell as the “Best of Show”. Miller’s oil painting depicts an adult male mallard in its natural habitat. This entry has been forwarded for further competition against the 49 other Best of Show entries from each state. One of the 50 Best of Show entries will be selected as the National Junior Duck Stamp Program winner, officially printed as a stamp representing the Junior Duck Stamp Program. This year’s National Contest will be judged via “virtual judging” on April 17. The design chosen will become the 2020-21 National Junior Duck Stamp and is currently scheduled to be unveiled at the First Day of Sale on June 26, at Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fork, Alabama.