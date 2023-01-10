2020 Riverfront Trail murder trial starts

The trial for a man accused of killing another man near the Riverfront Trail in Missoula in 2020 got started on Monday.

Charles M. Covey, 44, is charged with deliberate homicide after he was arrested on suspicion of killing 65-year-old Lee Roy Nelson along the north bank of the Clark Fork River in November of 2020. He’s also charged with two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both felonies.

Covey pleaded not guilty to the charges a few days after he was arrested. If Covey is found guilty by the 12-person jury, he faces a possible sentence of life imprisonment, or not less than 10 or more than 100 years in the Montana State Prison.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta is presiding over the trial. Missoula County Deputy Attorneys Mac Bloom and Caitlin Creighton are prosecuting the case. Amanda Gordon, Daylon Martin and Jay Reno are representing Covey.

“The killer left Lee Roy for dead,” Bloom said during the prosecution’s opening statements.

Much of Tuesday’s testimony from the state’s witnesses established what first responders and community members saw leading up to and immediately after the suspected homicide.

On Nov. 20, 2020, Dorothy Williams was working as a nurse at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. She was out walking on her lunch break when an unoccupied wheelchair caught her attention. She found Nelson’s body lying next to the wheelchair on the Riverfront Trail, next to an abandoned parking structure.

He appeared dead. Williams testified on Tuesday that she noticed his head was covered up by a clothing item. When she lifted the clothing, she saw his head severely bashed in and bleeding. Williams was the first to report the scene to 911.

For Robert Wilson, Nov. 20 also started as a typical day. Around 11 a.m., he was walking his dog along the Clark Fork when he heard yelling, and what he described in his testimony as “frantic, frantic screams.”

Wilson said he subsequently saw a man pushing another man aggressively in a wheelchair. He told detectives he saw the man in the chair fall to the ground near the parking structure.

That was followed by four or five “blows,” or hitting noises, Wilson said, describing it as a hollow instrument with a metallic sound. Wilson estimated it was about two to three minutes between the initial yelling he heard and the impact sounds.

“It was very quick, it was very aggressive,” Wilson said on the stand. He described the noises as “sickening.”

Former Missoula Police Lieutenant Justin “J.C.” Denton was first to arrive at the crime scene. Body camera footage played during Tuesday's trial showed him approaching the scene, talking with Williams and observing Nelson’s body and the fatal injuries he sustained.

Prosecutors asked their witnesses several questions about the clothing the suspect man was wearing. Many described seeing a man in dark-colored pants, possibly with a red hoodie or backpack.

Bloom explained police initially didn’t have a lot to go on apart from clothing descriptions. He said Missoula investigators received a number of tips from the public following the news of Nelson’s death.

In the defense’s opening statements, Martin contended Covey has been unfairly accused of a heinous crime. He called the Missoula police investigation “shoddy.” Martin added that the defense isn’t denying that Nelson’s death was a homicide, but that Covey isn’t to blame.

Covey has been in custody at the Missoula County jail on a $1 million bail since he was charged in November 2020. The trial is expected to last seven or eight days, and was scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.