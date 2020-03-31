2020 Spring Mack Days Event postponed until further notice

Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Spring Mack Days event has been postponed until further notice. This decision was made by the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribal Council, in support of Governor Bullock’s “stay at home” order.

This closure will be re-evaluated by the CSKT Tribal Fisheries Program and the Tribal Council prior to April 10. At this time, anglers will be sent notification regarding the possible outcome of the contest. Therefore, anglers are asked to check their emails frequently.