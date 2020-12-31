 Skip to main content
2020 weather whimpers, but 2021 coming with bang
2020 weather whimpers, but 2021 coming with bang

bomb cyclone

Computer model view of the Pacific storm, showing wind direction and speed. (Earth.nullschool.net)

 Courtesy image

2020 appears headed off the calendar with a weather whimper, but 2021 will roll in on the wings of a bomb cyclone.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day around western Montana should experience partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, according to the National Weather Service office in Missoula. Scattered snow showers should continue through the holiday, with most of the accumulation along the Montana-Idaho border. Watch for patchy valley fog Thursday night and Friday morning, with possibly icy driving conditions.

“But that big system in the Bering sea will be strengthening the polar jet stream,” NWS meteorologist Dave Noble said on Thursday. “It’s going to give us rapid-fire weather systems starting next week. We could gain several feet of snow in the mountains through next week. That should be good news for snow-lovers and people wanting to get out in the mountains.”

By “big system,” Noble referred to what the Washington Post labeled “the strongest nontropical cyclone observed in that ocean basin since at least 1958.” As New Year’s Eve was getting underway across the International Date Line yesterday, air pressure in the storm fell from 972 millibars to 921 in just 24 hours. That’s double the drop required to qualify as “bombogenesis” or designation as a bomb cyclone.

In more practical terms, it means a hurricane-like storm with 110-mph winds at the core of the storm and multiple feet of new snow falling in the mountains of Japan. The Post also reported waves taller than 45 feet in the open ocean.

As the storm effects push into North America, they should generate multiple pulses of snow in Montana’s western mountains. The forecast calls for snow down to 5,000-foot elevations and breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, snow levels could reach the 200-foot elevation, affecting the Missoula, Flathead, Mission and Bitterroot valleys.

