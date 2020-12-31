2020 weather whimpers, but 2021 coming with bang

2020 appears headed off the calendar with a weather whimper, but 2021 will roll in on the wings of a bomb cyclone.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day around western Montana should experience partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, according to the National Weather Service office in Missoula. Scattered snow showers should continue through the holiday, with most of the accumulation along the Montana-Idaho border. Watch for patchy valley fog Thursday night and Friday morning, with possibly icy driving conditions.

“But that big system in the Bering sea will be strengthening the polar jet stream,” NWS meteorologist Dave Noble said on Thursday. “It’s going to give us rapid-fire weather systems starting next week. We could gain several feet of snow in the mountains through next week. That should be good news for snow-lovers and people wanting to get out in the mountains.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}