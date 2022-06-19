2022 likely to join Montana’s worst floods

Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week.

The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its major tributaries throughout south-central Montana. Minor floods also gripped western Montana, with the Flathead River experiencing a prolonged minor flood.

Experts agreed that ongoing high water will join a notorious group of floods to shape regional river banks, but 2022 is not the most destructive or deadliest. Years like 1964, 1908 and 2011 produced hell-like landscapes, trapped towns and killed dozens of people.

These widespread flooding years draw from the same fuel: a barrage of rain, melting and mixing with above-average snowpack during a quick warm-up.

The most severe

Butch Larcombe, retired journalist and author of “Montana Disasters: True Stories of Treasure State Tragedies and Triumphs,” said this year’s flood rivals conditions from 1964, where dozens of rivers over-topped their banks and caused extensive damage.

“The 1964 flood is a classic example of economic damage,” Larcombe said. “Miles of railroads, highways, and parts of Going-to-the-Sun Road were washed away. I remember as a kid driving over temporary bridges and just seeing mud everywhere.”

On June 8, 1964, 10 inches of rain dropped along the Continental Divide in less than 36 hours. Snowpack was also above average for that time of the year. Both sides of the Continental Divide had widespread flooding, but it was on the Blackfeet Nation where two dams burst from the unheard-of storm surge.

The loss of life was a major difference between now and 1964. The running water, described by witnesses as a tsunami, killed more than 30 Tribal members. The U.S Geological Service called the event “the most severe in modern times.”

Rosalyn LaPier, an ethno-botanist and professor at the University of Montana, said the event was so catastrophic that the Blackfeet Nation has an official annual commemoration to remember the communities lost from the flood.

“It’s a remembrance day for people who passed, the survivors and continues to remind people that this was important,” said LaPier, a member of the Blackfeet Nation. The flood changed how many tribal members lived. Many moved their homes off river bottoms and creeks.

Others in outlying communities, who lost everything, relocated to Browning. The loss of farmlands, livestock, family heirlooms and pictures of ancestors, LaPier said, impacted the Blackfeet people for many years.

Despite the horror of 1964, Larcombe said Montana’s most damaging flood happened in 1908. Many roads washed out; some newly constructed dams were dubbed unusable. Mines upstream from the Clark Fork dumped 6 million cubic yards of toxic waste between Butte and Missoula. That section of the river eventually became a Superfund cleanup site in 1981.

Larcombe said a flood does not have to be widespread to be dangerous. He pointed to the Gravelly Coulee flood of 1938, when a freak flash flood on a small creek killed nine people. Another flood that year collapsed a railroad trestle, setting up the deadliest train wreck in Montana history.

Those smaller floods are less damaging now, according to Larcombe, because of the vigilance and precautions taken for high water.

“The level of preparedness and understanding has dramatically increased in the last 40 years,” Larcombe said. “People are just more cautious about the damage a flood can cause.”

Perfect storms

Arin Peters, senior service hydrologist at the Great Falls National Weather Service, said the extent of floods depend on the weather forecast, terrain and the river. He pointed out how Livingston, which had a record flood in 2022, had a few hours notice before the river peaked.

But at Rock Creek in Red Lodge, the creek rose, overtook its banks and spilled through the town’s main streets within a few minutes. Red Lodge’s flash flood came from a rain-on-snow event that turned a couple weeks of snowpack into several hours of runoff.

“We held onto our snowpack much longer than we should,” Peters said. “The problem with that is it warns of a sudden, big warm-up. And adding additional precipitation to the picture only makes things worse.”

Topography also plays a factor. While the Yellowstone River crested and dropped after sharply rising into major flood stage this Wednesday, the Flathead River leveled out into minor flood stage for the foreseeable forecast.

Peters based the phenomenon on late season snowfall still feeding the valley’s waterways.

“Think of (Flathead Valley) like a bathtub — it will fill up and stick around,” Peters said. “While the Yellowstone is on the plains, and is a lot larger and faster moving.”

Some river surges into floodplains are a good thing, Peters said. It is normal for a river to get out of its bank, flood low-lying areas and replenish nutrients to the ground. When the Yellowstone crested in Billings, however, it was more than a foot above the recorded floodplain.

Breaking the record river height will also force hydrologists to re-classify different parts of the Yellowstone, especially places where erosion changed the channels of the river. Peters said the flood will change how geologists measure gate heights and discharge rates permanently.

LaPier, Larcombe and Peters agreed that these major floods have been intensifying with climate change.

“You can see that these events are becoming more intensive, are developing faster, and are less welcoming to people,” LaPier said.

Cam Sholly, Yellowstone park superintendent, was grateful that no one was lost to the flood during a press conference Tuesday. But the damage done and possibility of the next major flood is on people’s minds.

“I’ve heard this is a 1,000 year event, whatever that means these days,” Sholly said. “They seem to be happening more and more quickly.”

