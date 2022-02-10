The 2022 Wilderness Speaker Series brings timely and interesting wilderness topics to the public to raise awareness and inspire community discussion. These events takes place on the second Thursday in February, March and April in the large community room in FVCC’s Arts & Technology Building.

The series is presented by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, Wild Montana Flathead-Kootenai Chapter, Northwest Montana Fire Lookout Association, and the Natural Resources Conservation Management Program at Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC).

All events will take place in the Large Community Room (Room 139) in the Arts & Technology Building at FVCC.

Given the elevated rate of transmission of COVID-19 and its variants in our community, Flathead Valley Community College is recommending that all individuals — vaccinated or not — wear face masks or coverings indoors on campus. This recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourages face masks indoors in places with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates, such as Flathead County. We will have masks and hand sanitizer available at the door.

Doug Chadwick, Wildlife Biologist

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 7-8:15 p.m.

Topic: "Four-Fifths a Grizzly"

Doug Chadwick has carried out research on mountain goat ecology and social behavior atop the Rockies for years, and has assisted other scientists studying harlequin ducks, wolverines, grizzly bears and whales. He is also a natural history journalist who has produced 15 popular books and hundreds of magazine stories including many features in National Geographic. Join Doug to explore themes from his newest book, "Four-Fifths a Grizzly," with a fresh look at the human’s place in the natural world. Through DNA, scientific studies and his own personal stories, Chadwick challenges anyone to consider whether they are separate from or part of nature. Hosted by the Northwest Montana Lookout Association.

Terry Kennedy, Author

When: Thursday, March 10, 7-8:15 p.m.

Topic: "In Search of the Mount Cleveland Five"

The Mount Cleveland tragedy will remain one of the most enigmatic mountaineering accidents in the United States, when five young mountain climbers disappeared while attempting to be the first to climb the north face of Mount Cleveland in Glacier National Park. Its tragedy inspired Terry Kennedy to teach himself to climb at the age of 15. Join Terry as he tells the stories of his climbing endeavors that followed, with colorful Montana climbers and their close calls, antics and tears — and the grief and inspiration of the Mount Cleveland avalanche always present. Hosted by the Flathead-Kootenai Chapter of Wild Montana.

Kallie Moore, the Fossil Librarian

When: Thursday, April 14, 7-8:15 p.m.

Topic: A Deep Time Tour Through Montana's Wilderness Areas

Kallie Moore has managed the University of Montana Paleontology Collection since 2008. In 2017, Kallie became a host and content consultant for PBS Eons, a YouTube Channel dedicated to the history of life on Earth. In this presentation we will journey through the ancient past of some of Montana's wilderness areas. Kallie’s talk will focus mainly on the geological and paleontological history of these areas. Come find out what kind of life was roaming around the Bob Marshall Wilderness around 500 million of years ago. Hosted by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.

