$20K bond set for Missoula strangulation suspect

A Missoula man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangling his partner, causing her to lose consciousness.

Raymond C. Ross, 42, was booked into Missoula County jail on one count of felony strangulation, a first offense, and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, also a first offense.

Police responded to a disturbance at the 3000 block of Putter Court around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, a woman had a bloody mouth and was demanding Ross be removed, according to charging documents filed Thursday.

The woman told law enforcement the two were having an argument that escalated from verbal to physical when Ross got on top of her and began strangling her with both hands, the documents said. He would remove his hands at times to hit her in the face, causing her teeth to loosen.

The woman lost consciousness several times during the incident and she thought Ross was trying to kill her. He allegedly told her, “I hope you die.” He also threw her phone so she couldn’t call 911, she said.

She was eventually able to free herself from his grip — he then chased her around the house before she ran outside to her car where she called police. Ross had also called 911, charging documents said.

When officers spoke with Ross, he said the woman was yelling and slammed a door, after which he “put (her) on the floor," charging documents said.

State prosecution asked for $50,000 bail, saying the charge is basically attempted homicide by a different name.

"I think these actions speak for themselves," state prosecutor Eric Owens said, adding a strangulation charge is always serious but because the victim allegedly lost consciousness, it's even more serious. He cited significant concerns for the victim's safety.

Owens also noted Ross has a history of violent conduct.

The public defender's office asked for a lower monetary bond.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set bail in the amount of $20,000 and ordered Ross and the victim only to have phone contact. Ross is prohibited from returning to the residence at Putter Court.

Ross' arraignment was set for Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. A felony strangulation charge carries a maximum of five years at the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the Missoula County Crime Victim Advocate Program can be reached at 406-258-3830.

