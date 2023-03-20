The three Missoula County Public Schools trustees whose terms expire this year are the only candidates who have filed for the upcoming school election set for this May so far.

MCPS District 1 trustees Jeff Avgeris and Koan Mercer as well as Jenn Vogel, who represents District D (Seeley-Swan and Sunset), are running to retain their seats on the school board. Candidates have until Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. to file with the Missoula County Elections Office.

There are only three seats on the 11-person board up for election this spring.

Trustees with the MCPS board represent the city of Missoula and outlying communities that feed into the district’s high schools. They serve two-to three-year terms. Seven trustees can vote on both elementary and high school districts and represent District 1.

Four trustees each represent District A (Lolo and Woodman), District B (Target Range and Bonner), District C (Hellgate) and District D (Seeley-Swan and Sunset), and can only vote on high school matters.

In addition to filling the vacant school board positions, voters will be asked to decide on four levies for the general funds and building reserve funds for both the elementary and high school districts.

For more information on how to register to vote or check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State's Office online.