3 coal-impacted communities receive grants for health, safety

The Montana Department of Commerce awarded $825,000 to three Montana communities to support public development projects in coal-impacted areas, according to a news release.

The grants are intended to promote health and safety for residents and bolster local economies. 

The Northern Cheyenne Utilities Commission received $135,680 to purchase a new work vehicle and a new Bobcat.

The City of Roundup received $81,000 to make Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to the community stage.

Big Horn County received $608,000 to purchase two new road graders.

Funding was allocated by the Montana Coal Board, which helps coal-impacted communities make public safety improvements. Earlier this year, Forsyth Public Schools received $150,000 from the coal board to replace a boiler in the middle school. The replacement lowered the district and taxpayers’ energy costs and enabled the building to remain a community resource.

The Legislature created the Montana Coal Board in 1975. Between 2017 and 2021, the board allocated 89 grants totaling more than $11.9 million.

