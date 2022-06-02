3-footed grizzly roams Missoula edge

A bicyclist found a grizzly bear foot on Snowbowl Road on April 11. The rest of the bear, and more besides, left marks all across the Missoula Valley.

“We thought it might have been from something scavenging, like a coyote had found a dead grizzly,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel. “But it was a high-impact injury and it would be very odd that we would find a foot on the Snowbowl Road right where the family group was hanging out.”

The family group was a sow grizzly with three yearling cubs who caused lots of trouble last fall raiding human food sources. After one of this April’s spring snowstorms, hikers found grizzly bear tracks north of Interstate 90 through the Rattlesnake neighborhood. Grizzly observations also got recorded in Marshall Canyon, just east of the city.

Then came reports that two young grizzlies were hanging around Wisherd Ridge, above the Blackfoot River about 5 miles east of Bonner. Jonkel set culvert traps in the adjacent Twin Creek drainage and caught two 2-year-old grizzly females last week. The two apparent siblings were in extremely different condition. One was missing a foot and weighed 90 pounds, was severely dehydrated and had deeply sunken eyes. Her sister weighed 130 pounds and appeared completely healthy.

“But she was keeping up across rough terrain,” Jonkel said. “She was pretty near death. She might have made it another week.”

Instead, game wardens euthanized the injured grizzly. The healthy female was fitted with a radio collar and released in an undisclosed location.

Jonkel said it’s likely the two young grizzlies were daughters of the female frequently seen raiding sheds and garages in Grant Creek and Lavalle Creek north of Missoula. The sow is likely the same one that broke into a LaValle Creek chicken coop in 2020, and then did it again exactly a year later in 2021. Last fall, that grizzly and her cubs were tracked breaking into several food sites, including an unoccupied cabin with freezers full of rotting meat.

No one has reported seeing the mother or the third male cub this spring, although it’s likely all three denned together last fall before the family group broke up.

“For all I know this could be completely different family group,” Jonkel said of the two captured bears. “It’s so coincidental, that makes me think they’re the same. We’re just waiting on DNA results.”

He’s also waiting on a veterinary analysis of the severed foot. It did not appear to be cut by a trap or snare.

Last year, the Legislature passed a new law prohibiting state FWP bear managers from relocating a grizzly captured in a conflict situation. That means the state staff must contact federal FWS bear personnel to move the bear, kill it at the site or let it go.

As the two young grizzlies had not been connected with any human food acquisition, they didn't fall under the conflict-bear rules.

Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. When they got listed in 1975, fewer than 600 were believed to survive south of the Canadian border.

About 1,000 grizzlies are now estimated to inhabit the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem extending from Glacier National Park south through the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Some of those bears are occasionally seen exploring farther south around Missoula and into the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountain ranges south of Interstate 90. While the Bitterroot Ecosystem is an official grizzly bear recovery zone, it has no resident grizzlies confirmed yet.

The three-footed grizzly incident comes as the far more common black bears have kept FWP wardens scrambling in and around Missoula. Several black bears have keyed into garbage schedules in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, and one bear got caught on camera roaming the Clark Fork River residential area between the Beartracks and Orange Street bridges.

Assistance in keeping bears safe from people as well as laws and policies for storing garbage and other bear attractants can be found at Be Bear Aware or MissoulaBears.org.

