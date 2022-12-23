3 Hellgate students represent MT in prestigious D-Day band

Three Hellgate High School band students will represent Montana as members of the “All American D-Day Band” in France this June during a memorial parade to honor veterans and survivors.

Seniors Garon Jones, Kiuomi White and junior Shohei Mori were nominated by their former band director and selected from a pool of candidates through a competitive application process that only allowed a small handful of days to perfect their audition pieces.

“The opportunity to go to France is amazing,” said Mori, who is a percussionist. “I think getting to represent Montana as a state in another country for a day that is internationally recognized is amazing.”

White did not expect to be selected to perform with the group because she didn’t start playing the clarinet until her freshman year of high school while many of her peers started in fifth grade and middle school.

“I never thought I’d really go very far at all,” she said.

The decision to go forward with the trip was a difficult one for Jones, who plays the alto saxophone. He and White will both miss their graduation ceremony this spring to take part in the D-Day Band.

“But it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Jones said.

Jones plans to major in music when he goes to college. White wants to continue taking music classes as she pursues a major in biology focusing in plant sciences. Neither student has decided which college they want to attend, but have their sights set on programs outside of Montana.

Hellgate’s band director, Jesse Dochnahl, is proud that his students will make up a bulk of Montana’s representation in the All American D-Day Band. He credits the supportive music community in Missoula — from its musicians to its music teachers — for inspiring students.

“I’m jealous,” Dochnahl said with a smile. “Having grown up in Montana that would have been a remarkable experience. Especially the magnitude and honor to be part of the ceremony with all the veterans and their families from across the globe.”

Being selected as an All-American band member is among the highest honors a high school musician can receive, according to Dochnahl. The students will perform alongside their peers from high schools across the country in Normandy in a parade meant to unite generations and commemorate the historic day.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces during World War II launched an invasion of Normandy, which is referred to as D-Day. It was the largest seaborne invasion in history and led to the liberation of western Europe.

During the attack, 160,000 soldiers landed in the Nazi-occupied region resulting in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. More than 9,000 soldiers were killed or wounded within the first 24 hours of the attack.

The only hurdle these band students have to overcome now is financial. The cost to make this dream a reality is nearly $4,200 per student (not including airfare to and from Washington D.C.). The Hellgate band program is accepting donations made to the school and online.

The students are eager for the opportunity to travel, meet new people and personally partake in the momentous occasion.

“Being a part of this great band is going to be a great experience and a great honor and I think it is very important that someone is there not only to represent Montana, but to represent Missoula,” Jones said.