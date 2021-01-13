3 Missoula Pre Release residents test positive for COVID-19

Three residents at the Missoula Pre Release Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents are being kept in isolation from the rest of the people living in the prerelease center, according to Sue Wilkins, executive director for Missoula Correctional Services Inc., which runs the center. One resident tested positive earlier this week and two tested positive last week, Wilkins said.

Any close contacts of those individuals are being kept in quarantine for 14 days to see if symptoms develop. Residents who are not presenting symptoms are not being tested for the virus at this time, Wilkins said.

Isolation is the term used to describe someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19 and is being kept separate from the broader population. Quarantine describes someone who is being kept apart after possibly being exposed to the virus.

A part-time nurse is employed by the prerelease center, but is not on-site at all times. However, staff check on all residents on an hourly basis, including those who are sick, Wilkins said.