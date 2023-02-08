The Federal Highway Administration last week announced $21 million in grant awards for 70 tribes, including four in Montana.

The funding will support 93 projects that aim to improve road safety on tribal lands, as crashes occur more frequently in reservation and rural communities.

A new U.S. Department of Transportation report on roadway safety found that of the communities in the top 20% of roadway fatalities nationally, nearly half are “historically disadvantaged,” which, according to DOT, includes tribal lands.

According to the report, four counties in Montana have a roadway fatality rate higher than the national average. And each of those four Montana counties overlap with Native American reservations.

Yellowstone County, which overlaps with the Crow Reservation and includes the city of Billings, recorded 86 roadway fatalities from 2016 to 2020.

Big Horn County overlaps with the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations and reported 15 roadway fatalities in 2020.

Flathead County, which overlaps slightly with the Flathead Reservation recorded 19 roadway fatalities in 2020.

Missoula County also slightly overlaps the Flathead Reservation and reported 70 roadway fatalities between 2016 and 2020.

Grant recipients

The Chippewa Cree Tribe received $823,720 for a turn lane project and $88,917 for a shared-use path project, which includes support for design and an environmental assessment.

The Crow Tribe received $394,239 for a multi-use pathway and $610,329 for a second multi-use pathway near the powwow grounds.

The Fort Peck Tribes received $2,500 to update an existing transportation safety plan and $200,000 for safety improvements to BIA Route No. 1. The tribes also received $600,000 to make improvements and widen the shoulder of Route No. 1 and $60,000 for intersection transverse rumble strips.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe received $45,000 for a speed radar trailer, 86,000 for a multi-use pathway project in Lame Deer and $706,512 for a pathway project on Boundary Street.

The grants were made possible through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.