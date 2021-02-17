400 appointments for COVID vaccine clinic to open at 4 p.m. Wednesday

The Missoula City-County Health Department is opening a sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday afternoon for a clinic Thursday at Lucky's Market.

Approximately 400 first-time dose appointments will be open starting at 4 p.m. The link to make appointments will be available on the health department's Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co. The slots will be offered online only and historically have filled up within five minutes, according to the health department.

Appointments are non-transferable and individuals are only allowed to book one appointment per person, according to a press release. Patients who book appointments are committing to a second dose exactly 21 days from their first dose.

An email address is required to register and individuals will receive a confirmation with time, date, location and materials needed for the appointment once they've been approved.

Slots are only available for Missoula County residents who fall into tier 1 of phase 1b, which includes people 70 and older, Native Americans ages 16 and older, and people of color ages 16 and older, according to the release. Phase 1a patients continue to be eligible. The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.