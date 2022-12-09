45 bison transferred to tribes in Montana, Washington

American Prairie on Wednesday announced it had relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd to tribes in Montana and Washington.

The group distributed 10 bison to the Chippewa Cree Tribe on the Rocky Boy Reservation and 35 to the Kalispel Tribe in Cusick, Washington.

American Prairie, a nonprofit conservation group, distributes and exchanges bison each year to enhance the health of herds. Prior to any transfer, the organization tests all bison for diseases and only sources bison from brucellosis-free herds.

Jason Belcourt, sustainability coordinator for the Chippewa Cree Tribe, said the new bison will strengthen the existing herd.

“We’ve come so far in such a short time with our bison program,” he said in a statement. “As our herd continues to grow, we look forward to using these bison for food, shelter, clothing and cultural education.”

The Chippewa Cree Tribe welcomed the return of 11 bison to their tribal lands last year. The initial herd was sourced with six bison from American Prairie and five from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Last spring, six bison calves were born.

In June, the tribe harvested its first bison. The Rocky Boy Buffalo Project, which manages the herd, donated 80 pounds of bison meat to a youth powwow and the remaining 380 pounds to the tribe’s food bank.

With this relocation, American Prairie has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds nationwide. Of the hundreds of bison that have been distributed, more than 350 have been sent to the Fort Peck Tribes, Blackfeet Nation, Fort Belknap Indian Community and Chippewa Cree Tribe.