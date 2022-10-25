$5.5M in tax credits needed to preserve 63-unit Missoula affordable apartment complex

A nonprofit is applying for $5.5 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Montana Board of Housing to preserve and rehabilitate a 63-unit affordable apartment complex in Missoula.

The Union Place Apartments are located on Great Northern Avenue in Missoula and consist of 36 two-bedroom apartments and 27 three-bedroom units.

“The Union Place Apartments were originally developed in two stages in 2005 and 2007,” explained Kassy Buss, a local tax credit expert, in a presentation to the city council’s housing committee last week. “And at this point in time they’re in need of some rehabilitation to preserve the quality of the affordable housing that’s in place. As I’m sure we all know there’s a great need for different affordable housing options in our community.”

The apartments are income and rent-restricted, meaning they’re available to households earning at or below 60% of Area Median Income. If the credits are awarded, the property would be rent and income-restricted for an additional 46 years. The complex is owned by Hearthstone Group, a Washington nonprofit corporation specializing in the preservation and development of affordable housing.

“As you know, the city adopted our housing policy, A Place to Call Home, in 2019,” said Emily Harris-Shears, a city housing policy specialist. “That (policy) elevates the importance of preservation and the role the City Council can play in advocating for more tax credits investment in our region. Tax credits are a really important funding resource and pretty competitive given our population which limits the share of tax credits that we are able to access.”

Ward 3 Councilmember Gwen Jones noted that the project is applying for 4% tax credits, which are less competitive than 9% tax credits. She asked Jack Jensen, one of the project managers, if that means the tax credits are pretty much guaranteed to be awarded if the application is complete and meets the requirements. Jensen replied that Jones was correct.

Jones also wanted to know if the people living in the complex will be displaced. The upgrades will include a new playground, picnic area and community room as well as new central heating and cooling, among other things.

“Not all tenants will be displaced at once,” Jensen said. “But this is not an occupied rehab. The tenants will be displaced in stages. They’ll be fully accommodated at a hotel or some sort of housing nearby. That will be completely paid for and all their belongings will be packed and moved. That’s one thing we budget a lot for. We don’t want tenants to have any trouble with the move.”

The full City Council will take public comment on the application on Monday, Oct. 31.

The Montana Board of Housing is the body that oversees the distribution of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits in the state.