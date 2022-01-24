5 more COVID deaths in Missoula County; cases reach all-time high

Five more people in Missoula County have died from COVID over the past seven days, according to the health department.

The county added 130 new COVID cases, bringing the total active caseload to an all-time high on Monday as the omicron variant continues to rip through Montana.

The county now has 3,123 active cases, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. There have now been 198 deaths due to COVID.

There have been 21,818 cumulative COVID cases in Missoula County. Over 70 million COVID cases and 862,494 deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Montana has had just over 222,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths.

There were 60 people hospitalized in Missoula due to COVID on Saturday and 29 of those are county residents. There have been an average of 152 new COVID cases per day in the county over the last seven days.

Missoula County's test positivity rate is currently 29.87%, meaning over one-third of people seeking a COVID test get a positive result. This also is one indicator of mass community spread.

Young adults continue to have the largest number of cases, with those age 20-29 making up just under a quarter of all of Missoula County's cases. Another quarter of the cases come from ages 0 to 19, an age group experts had warned would be hit by this wave.

Many young children and teenagers have yet to be vaccinated. Just 25.6% of kids age 5 to 11 have received a full dose of the COVID vaccine, while that number is 44.7% for kids age 12 to 14. Of people age 20 to 29, 52% are fully vaccinated.

Overall, 71.88% of Missoula County's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62.7% of Missoula County is considered fully vaccinated.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

