North Valley Music School, a nonprofit based in Whitefish, is now accepting applications for its American Indian Music Scholarship.

The scholarship provides financial support to Indigenous high school and college students pursuing professional degrees in music. Two $500 scholarships will be awarded.

Director Deidre Corson said the scholarship reinforces the idea that "music education should be readily available to everyone."

Applications must include letters of recommendation, a personal statement and examples of academic strength, music endeavors and civic engagements. Applications are due March 31, and winners will be announced May 31.

For more information, email info@northvalleymusicschool.org.