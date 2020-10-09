5th Missoula resident dies; some W. Montana hospitals near capacity

Montana counted Friday its highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 266 patients, and Missoula County reported the same day a fifth resident died of complications from the respiratory disease.
In the past week the state has increased from 4,100 active statewide cases to 6,330, and some health leaders are worrying about a spike in cases.
Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital CEO John Bishop said the increase in coronavirus cases is putting a significant strain on the hospital in Hamilton.
“We’re extremely busy,” Bishop said. “Regionally, hospitals are at capacity so we are struggling to find an appropriate placement for patients both at Marcus Daly and especially for those who need to be transferred.”
Bishop said he was concerned about the potential of the spike in cases to exceed the community’s health care resources and capacity.
“We’re here for the community and we will do the best that we can, but I do have significant concerns regarding the trend that we’re seeing right now,” he said. “As of this morning, we have the capacity for a couple more patients, but that doesn’t necessarily mean just COVID cases. We have to be here to treat ever patient for every type of condition that comes to the hospital.”
In western Montana, Lincoln and Granite counties had most of their beds occupied, 100% and 80% respectively, according to a report released this week by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The report offered hospital occupancy by county across the state, and several other counties in western Montana were more than 50% full, including Missoula County at 57%. The report noted data change throughout the day as demand changes, and hospital capacity numbers are a snapshot in time.
Jon Ebelt, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said hospital capacity depends on the time of year, staffing and other factors. The Montana Hospital Association noted it had just started tracking hospital capacity at a statewide level before the pandemic hit so does not have historical data on typical capacity.
All told, the state of Montana counted 1,051 open beds, 247 COVID-19 patients, and 1,466 other patients, in the report.
"Beds, ICU, and ventilator availability are important factors to consider during the COVID-19 response," the report said. "As cases require additional support, hospital resources respond to the increasing demand." The report from Wednesday noted the following hospital capacities in these counties:
- Lincoln: 100%
- Granite: 80%
- Flathead: 67%
- Mineral: 60%
- Missoula: 57%
- Lake: 34%
- Sanders: 31%
- Ravalli: 26%
- Powell: 25%
- Glacier: 20%
St. Patrick Hospital was one of two large hospitals in Montana listed as having more than 90% of its beds occupied; St. Vincent Hospital in Billings was the other large hospital in the same category. Community Medical Center was listed as being less than 70% full.
Katy Peterson, vice president of communications for the Montana Hospital Association, said the data report the number of licensed beds, but that information doesn't necessarily provide context for the resources required to staff those beds.
"Just because a hospital has a bed doesn't mean that they can necessarily care for a patient in that bed because of how — particularly with COVID — staffing-intensive it is," Peterson said. "What the hospitals are saying right now is, 'Our greatest concern is our ability to staff.'"
Part of the staffing concern is that if a worker has exposure, that person has to isolate or quarantine, which means the staff member is out of the workforce from 10 to 14 days, Peterson said. "You can see how that has downstream impacts on the ability to provide care."
Providence Montana runs St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula and St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson.
"Since March, we have been working closely with Missoula and Lake County City/County Health Departments and other local health care organizations to prepare for COVID capacity scenarios, including surge planning," said Stacy Rogge, marketing, communications and external affairs manager, in an email. "We continue to urge our communities to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of this virus, with the goal of having enough space and healthy clinicians to treat and respond to the demand."
Providence Montana did not address how the hospitals would proceed if ICUs were over capacity and if the hospitals themselves were full.
In an email, Community Medical Center encouraged people to continue social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.
"As reported by Governor Bullock, cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in our state. With the documented increase in confirmed positive cases, hospitals throughout the state, including ours, have seen an expected increase in hospitalizations over the last several weeks," said spokesperson Sarah Buszmann in an email.
"At this time, our hospital has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care/intensive care. We continually monitor the prevalence of the virus in our community, in addition to evaluating operational capacity and following all necessary protocols, to ensure we are able to meet the vital needs of our patients.
"Beyond our hospital walls, we are working closely with the Montana Hospital Association, Providence St. Patrick Hospital and other regional hospitals to ensure a well-coordinated response to serving our community through the pandemic. ... We want to assure Montanans that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care."
Ebelt declined to project how hospital capacity might look if cases continued to increase at the pace at which they have been rising but said state health officials are concerned about the coming flu season.
"It’s really difficult to make accurate projections. Early on in this public health emergency, Gallatin had quite a few cases, but few hospitalizations," Ebelt said in an email. "However, going forward, we do anticipate more hospitalizations in the coming weeks based on the current cases involving older Montanans — where hospitalizations occur. And, as we enter the fall, we’re concerned that hospital beds will be occupied with individuals with other conditions, such as influenza."
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Lincoln County could not be reached for comment Friday via two voicemails. The Lincoln County Public Health Department also could not be reached for comment via voicemails.
Granite County Medical Center also did not respond to a request for comment via voicemails Friday.
