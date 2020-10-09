5th Missoula resident dies; some W. Montana hospitals near capacity

Montana counted Friday its highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 266 patients, and Missoula County reported the same day a fifth resident died of complications from the respiratory disease.

In the past week the state has increased from 4,100 active statewide cases to 6,330, and some health leaders are worrying about a spike in cases.

Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital CEO John Bishop said the increase in coronavirus cases is putting a significant strain on the hospital in Hamilton.

“We’re extremely busy,” Bishop said. “Regionally, hospitals are at capacity so we are struggling to find an appropriate placement for patients both at Marcus Daly and especially for those who need to be transferred.”

Bishop said he was concerned about the potential of the spike in cases to exceed the community’s health care resources and capacity.

“We’re here for the community and we will do the best that we can, but I do have significant concerns regarding the trend that we’re seeing right now,” he said. “As of this morning, we have the capacity for a couple more patients, but that doesn’t necessarily mean just COVID cases. We have to be here to treat ever patient for every type of condition that comes to the hospital.”​