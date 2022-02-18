 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

$6 million workforce training grant aims to develop high-demand skills in Montana

  • 0
Trades Scholarship 2 (copy)

Lily Frandsen, left, makes a cut on a board during a sustainable construction technology class at Missoula College in October.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Gianforte announced a $6 million investment through a grant from the Department of Labor & Industry aimed at developing Montana's workforce with high-demand skills. 

Accelerate Montana, a collaborative partnership led by the University of Montana, received the grant. The initiative seeks to establish training opportunities for up to 5,000 Montanans in sectors such as construction, health care, manufacturing and infrastructure. 

"As our economy grows, so are opportunities to work in a good-paying job right here in Montana," Gianforte said. "By making smart, targeted investments in rapid training programs, we can equip hardworking Montanans with the skills they need to thrive in today's workforce and help Montana employers meet their workforce needs." 

Accelerate Montana will launch the programs by partnering with high schools and tribal colleges across the state. 

The Department of Labor & Industry funded the grant through federal pandemic recovery dollars. 

People are also reading…

The funds from the grant will support program set-up, coordination, promotion, training, course fees, instruction and case management support. 

"Accelerate Montana is excited to work with employers, education and training institutions and key stakeholders statewide to connect Montanans with skilled training programs and wide-ranging career opportunity," said Paul Gladen, director of Accelerate Montana. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Daunte Wright's family dismayed at lenient sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News