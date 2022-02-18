$6 million workforce training grant aims to develop high-demand skills in Montana

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Gianforte announced a $6 million investment through a grant from the Department of Labor & Industry aimed at developing Montana's workforce with high-demand skills.

Accelerate Montana, a collaborative partnership led by the University of Montana, received the grant. The initiative seeks to establish training opportunities for up to 5,000 Montanans in sectors such as construction, health care, manufacturing and infrastructure.

"As our economy grows, so are opportunities to work in a good-paying job right here in Montana," Gianforte said. "By making smart, targeted investments in rapid training programs, we can equip hardworking Montanans with the skills they need to thrive in today's workforce and help Montana employers meet their workforce needs."

Accelerate Montana will launch the programs by partnering with high schools and tribal colleges across the state.

The Department of Labor & Industry funded the grant through federal pandemic recovery dollars.

The funds from the grant will support program set-up, coordination, promotion, training, course fees, instruction and case management support.

"Accelerate Montana is excited to work with employers, education and training institutions and key stakeholders statewide to connect Montanans with skilled training programs and wide-ranging career opportunity," said Paul Gladen, director of Accelerate Montana.

