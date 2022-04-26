72-year-old man dies in South Avenue crash

A 72-year-old man lost his life Monday morning in a fatal crash in Missoula.
George J. Hirschenberger, of Missoula, died in a single-vehicle accident at the 2600 block of South Avenue near the intersection of Old Ford Road, according to the Missoula Police Department.
At the time of the crash, which happened around 11 a.m., Hirschenberger was the sole occupant of the car. He was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
