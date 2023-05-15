A Missoula man is being held on a $750,000 bail following accusations that he tried to sexually assault and kill a woman in Missoula’s Westside neighborhood last week.
David R. Winterburn, 60, is facing a slew of charges following a disturbance that escalated to a police chase and subsequent arrest last week on Shakespeare Street.
Winterburn is charged with one count each of attempted deliberate homicide and attempted aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies. He’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including resisting arrest.
If convicted of the most serious offense, Winterburn faces a maximum possible life sentence in the Montana State Prison. He appeared in Missoula County District Court on Friday afternoon, where Missoula County District Judge Leslie Halligan imposed a $750,000 bail.
He has not entered a plea to the charges yet. Winterburn’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.
Last Wednesday, a 911 caller reported that a man threw glass at a neighbor in the Westside neighborhood. While police were en route to the address, a second caller told 911 they could hear a woman screaming for help and that a man was attacking her, according to Missoula County charging documents.
Police arrived at the house, located along the 700 block of Shakespeare Street.
They found Winterburn carrying a metal barstool. He set it aside and started coming down the stairs, but midway through, court documents allege, he started running back upstairs.
An officer heard the woman yelling for help upstairs. The officer used a Taser Winterburn, but the probes missed him and Winterburn went into another room.
The survivor walked down the stairs and told police, “Oh my god, he almost killed me you guys,” charging documents state. She said there were guns in the house Winterburn might have access to.
Officers established a perimeter in the area. Winterburn eventually came out from hiding, but as police approached him, he took off running, charging documents allege. He tripped, fell and was arrested.
The survivor reported to officers that Winterburn violently attacked her, including attempted sexual assault, according to charging documents. She described Winterburn strangling her by grabbing her neck and obstructing her ability to breathe.
According to the woman, Winterburn made several statements throughout the incident indicating he intended to kill her, charging documents state.
Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence, and if someone has been strangled by a partner in the past, their risk of being killed by them is 10 times higher, according to Just Response, a project by the Office on Violence Against Women in the U.S. Department of Justice.
Winterburn declined to talk with detectives.
Court documents show Winterburn was also arrested on suspicion of and charged with felony burglary on May 6 for an incident at the same Shakespeare Street house. He was released without bail by Missoula County Justice Court.
If Winterburn posts bail, he’ll have to go before a judge again to have release conditions set.