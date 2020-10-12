8 Missoula senior facilities hit by COVID-19; 2 county bars cited

Two businesses in Missoula County have been served with a Health Officer’s order for mandatory use of face coverings. The orders come after the Missoula City-County Health Department received multiple complaints from each business about customers and employees not wearing masks or not socially distancing.
Meanwhile, Missoula County is seeing a decrease in the proportion of active cases in the 20-29 age group but increases in the 70-79 and 80-and-over age group.
The Alcan Bar in Frenchtown and the Missoula Club, known locally as the Mo Club, were both issued the orders last week.
The Health Department has received nine complaints since July 10 that employees and customers were not wearing face coverings at the Alcan Bar.
A health department official visited the restaurant and bar in September and told the owner about Gov. Steve Bullock’s July 15 directive on the mandatory use of face coverings and the July 9 Missoula-City County Health Board rule and Health Officer’s order for face coverings. The Health Officer visited the bar again in October and saw many of the violations she saw on earlier visits still occurring, including not enough distancing between patrons and customers not wearing face coverings. One complaint from a customer said they were “astonished at how carelessly” the bar was handling the mandatory requirements for face coverings and noted that the employee making their food was not wearing a mask.
A call to the Alcan Bar was not picked up as of press time Monday, and a call seeking comment from an owner of the Missoula Club was not returned as of press time.
Since August, the department has received four complaints that the Missoula Club was not following the statewide COVID-19 requirements for bars during Phase 2 and not following local mandatory face covering requirements.
“Widespread use of face coverings has been shown to be an effective tool in reducing community spread of COVID-19, especially when coupled with other measures such as daily pre-shift health checks, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, not allowing sick employees to work, maintaining 6 feet from other people and practicing good hygiene,” the health order stated. “The goal is to limit the number of Missoula County cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19. We need everyone in the community to do their part for us to achieve this goal.”
Many other public businesses and restaurants in the county have voluntarily shut down temporarily recently to clean because of positive cases or close contacts among staff, including Bridge Pizza and Conflux Brewing.
There were seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Missoula County since Sunday, which makes 98 total new cases since Friday, Oct. 9. There are currently 435 active cases in the county with more than 950 close contacts. Of the active cases, 86 are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty and students. A total of 12 individuals are hospitalized in the county, six of whom are county residents.
"To date, Missoula County has had 1,357 total COVID-19 cases, with 917 recoveries and 5 deaths. Since Aug. 12, 2020, the University of Montana has had 241 total COVID-19 cases associated with their institution,” said county communications manager Allison Franz. "Exposure to a known active case continues to be a significant cause of new cases.”
County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the county recently had a spike in cases in the 18-24 age range.
“At one point in that spike, which we’re still in, a good half of all the county’s new cases were among people age 20-29,” Leahy said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that in other parts of the country, a spike in that age range will lead to transmission into other age groups. Leahy said that has happened here.
“What we’re seeing now is the proportion of active cases that are attributable to the 20-29 age group is down to 30% from 50% and on each side of that age group, from 10-19 and from 30-39, are at 15% and 16%.”
Leahy said there’s also a “large number” of cases in people over the age of 80.
“We are seeing spread in long-term care facilities, senior living and assisted living facilities and those types of places,” Leahy said. “And of course that is a very dangerous setting to have spread. Those folks are very high risk. That is, sorry to say, not unexpected, but it’s still alarming when you look at what the risks are.”
In Missoula County, there are at least eight senior facilities that are affected with at least one case she said.
“Some have more than a dozen cases,” she added. “Many of those institutions do surveillance testing (random sampling) of residents and workers. That gives us an early warning. If they find a case, they go back and re-test again. It’s an intervention approach. But those places are not the type of places you can go close down or go remote or reduce capacity, so it’s a very difficult situation.”
Leahy said it’s good news that there have been fewer cases in the 20-29 age group because people in that demographic tend to have a lot of front line jobs in retail, restaurants and similar businesses where they interact with lots of people.
“They also tend to be fairly mobile, fairly social,” she said. “Those are characteristics, it’s not blame. In fact, some of them find out they’re positive after a test because they were a close contact and they’re kind of amazed. But sometimes they’ll look back and realize they felt odd.”
She said classrooms at public schools and at the University of Montana are structured, but once young people leave those structured environments they tend to adhere to less rigorous standards of care once their guard is down.
Leahy said another slice of good news is that 62% of currently active cases were identified through contact tracing.
“So only about 30% have been community-wide spread,” she said. “It shows the system can work. We did fall behind last week for the first time, and we worked all week adding staff.”
For the seven-day rolling average of new cases, Missoula County is seeing an average of 30 cases per day higher than a month ago.
“But we’re lower than we were a week and a half ago,” Leahy said. “So it’s too early to say that’s a trend, but it’s a good sign.”
Last week, the county’s positivity rate averaged 6.6%, and 20% of the county’s total population has been tested since the pandemic began.
“We’ve added testing capacity, so our new high day for testing is 130 (tests completed),” Leahy said. “We’re also stepping up enforcement and conducting regular inspections. A lot of people are doing what they’re supposed to do. Some places are not maintaining that level of control, and that places the community at risk, including the economy.”
Leahy said there have been clusters at schools and at the University of Montana. There have also been many non-school-related clusters related to sports.
“People keep worrying that it’s ‘stranger danger,’ that someone will give it to you,” she said. “But the virus is spreading from family member to family member, coworker to coworker, friend to friend, teammate to teammate. It’s spreading from people we know, because we’re relaxing our guard. That’s driving new cases."
