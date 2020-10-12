8 Missoula senior facilities hit by COVID-19; 2 county bars cited

"To date, Missoula County has had 1,357 total COVID-19 cases, with 917 recoveries and 5 deaths. Since Aug. 12, 2020, the University of Montana has had 241 total COVID-19 cases associated with their institution,” said county communications manager Allison Franz. "Exposure to a known active case continues to be a significant cause of new cases.”

County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the county recently had a spike in cases in the 18-24 age range.

“At one point in that spike, which we’re still in, a good half of all the county’s new cases were among people age 20-29,” Leahy said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that in other parts of the country, a spike in that age range will lead to transmission into other age groups. Leahy said that has happened here.

“What we’re seeing now is the proportion of active cases that are attributable to the 20-29 age group is down to 30% from 50% and on each side of that age group, from 10-19 and from 30-39, are at 15% and 16%.”

Leahy said there’s also a “large number” of cases in people over the age of 80.