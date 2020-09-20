84 miles after 84 years: Lou Surbrook's health a gift to himself

"My life has been one of traveling," he said. "Now it's nice to have someplace where I can set up a regular schedule. It can be lonely, you get to meet people and they become good friends, and then you go away and you never see them again."

Living in Missoula again is like living a second life, Surbrook said. He lives with his son, Craig, who was waiting in his car at Surbrook's halfway mark on the birthday bike ride. Surbrook had departed at 7 a.m. He reached home again at 4:15 p.m. He went inside, and fell right into bed.

"I'm tired today, but I didn't end up with any sore muscles," Surbrook said Friday, with a bit of triumph in his voice. "My back muscles are a little tired, but I'm doing my back stretching exercises today. But the rest of my bod seems to be doing all right."

The smoke that settled over the Missoula Valley last week appears to have had little effect on the 84-year-old Surbrook. Over dinner after his nap on Thursday, he told his son he felt good enough to head out for another 15 or 16 miles, just to round the mileage up to a square 100.

Whether it's achieved by luck or ambition, Surbrook's already plotting his goal for next year's birthday.

"So I might do something like that next year," Surbrook said. "But I might be lucky to ride 10 miles. If nothing else, I'll do 85 miles next year."

