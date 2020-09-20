84 miles after 84 years: Lou Surbrook's health a gift to himself

The smoke, the heat and a body 84 years of age are all simply hurdles in Lou Surbrook's limber mind.
Sept. 17 was Surbrook's 84th birthday. For six months he worked his way up in mileage to achieve this goal on this day, when he would ride 84 miles on his bicycle up the Bitterroot Valley and back to his Missoula home.
"I feel that I'm a very lucky person to be able to do this on my 84th birthday," Surbrook said Friday. "All of my close friends, from when I was younger, they're all dead now. … So I consider myself very, very lucky to have escaped death so many times."
Spoiler: Surbrook completed the ride. He rode 84 miles in about nine hours and 15 minutes on his Specialized bike. But, like the old adage goes, it's not about the destination. Eighty-four miles down a bike trail and back at 84 years old is nothing to sneeze at, but it seems like a leisurely ride compared to the journey he's made to reach his 84th birthday.
Surbrook has had a bike as long as he can remember. He grew up in Missoula, graduated high school in 1954 from Missoula County High School, now called Hellgate High School, and afterward found himself in the printing press business. In his early 20s he moved west to Seattle, and before reaching his 30s he moved to Manchester, England, where he designed newspaper printing presses. That career would span more than 57 years, and take him to Russia, India, Venezuela and back to Seattle.
A brief in the Missoulian in 1966 reads:
"Lou Surbrook, former Missoula resident, has signed a two-year contract with Mergathal Printing Press, Inc., in Altrincham, England, to train men in operation of newspaper offset presses.
"Mergathal Printing Press purchased Thatcher Press, Inc., of Seattle, designer and manufacturer of offset perfecting newspaper presses, a firm of which Surbook was vice president and head of the engineering department. He had been associated with Thatcher Press since 1959."
Craig Surbrook, one of Surbrook's three sons, said you wouldn't know it from talking to him, but Surbrook became a prolific figure in the industry. Craig would know — he followed in his father's footsteps, although an industry generation later, working in pre-press proofing.
"He wouldn't even know that," Craig said. "That's some humility, considering the impact he had on the newspaper industry. … He's known as one of the great-granddads of the newspaper industries. His design was the newest and best that there was."
Lou Surbrook liked the labor that came along with the machines and making them go.
"I wasn't the sit-in-the-office engineer and designer," he said. "I would go down and put my prototypes together with the workers at the factory so I could see the problems firsthand rather than have someone interpret them."
Surbrook worked until he was 79. Through his travels, he would visit Missoula as often as he could, staying a few years around 2000 to care for his mother until her death in 2001. Each time he returned, Mount Sentinel's most popular features seemed like a beacon signaling home.
"Every time I'd come back and I'd see those mountains, and I'd see that M, I'd think, I'm back home," Surbrook said.
In 2016, he stayed for good.
Surbrook had not been bicycling regularly as he lived abroad, but a knee injury about 40 years ago set him on course. He began running as a method of rehabilitation. Then Plantar fasciitis set in and put him on crutches for seven years. He worked through that condition and began bicycling, but then toppled over while stopping at an intersection and fractured the neck of his femur when he hit the curb.
"That was two years ago," Craig Surbrook said. "He's stubborn, though, and was working a little bit back at it at a time, doing bike rides and slowly working back up to health. And that's where we got to yesterday."
In March, Surbrook had sufficiently recovered from his broken femur to begin bicycling seriously. He started off with 10-mile rides, then 40 and 50 and 60 until he had set a goal for his 84th birthday. The odometer he put on his bike in March has clocked 2,500 miles since.
"My life has been one of traveling," he said. "Now it's nice to have someplace where I can set up a regular schedule. It can be lonely, you get to meet people and they become good friends, and then you go away and you never see them again."
Living in Missoula again is like living a second life, Surbrook said. He lives with his son, Craig, who was waiting in his car at Surbrook's halfway mark on the birthday bike ride. Surbrook had departed at 7 a.m. He reached home again at 4:15 p.m. He went inside, and fell right into bed.
"I'm tired today, but I didn't end up with any sore muscles," Surbrook said Friday, with a bit of triumph in his voice. "My back muscles are a little tired, but I'm doing my back stretching exercises today. But the rest of my bod seems to be doing all right."
The smoke that settled over the Missoula Valley last week appears to have had little effect on the 84-year-old Surbrook. Over dinner after his nap on Thursday, he told his son he felt good enough to head out for another 15 or 16 miles, just to round the mileage up to a square 100.
Whether it's achieved by luck or ambition, Surbrook's already plotting his goal for next year's birthday.
"So I might do something like that next year," Surbrook said. "But I might be lucky to ride 10 miles. If nothing else, I'll do 85 miles next year."
