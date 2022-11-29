9 Mile Schoolhouse opens holiday season with Christmas village

Families can kick the holiday season off in style and make new memories at the 9 Mile Schoolhouse in Huson this month.

The schoolhouse’s family-friendly Enchanted Christmas Village is running over two weekends this December — on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children can mail letters to the North Pole, decorate cookies, take a photo with Santa and more.

“I really love the way that it brings the community together — that is literally the best, best, best part,” said Jessie Crowley, who manages the 9 Mile Schoolhouse. “Hosting a festive event for all of the community and newcomers, building memories and bringing people together is definitely the best part.”

Tickets for the fourth annual holiday celebration can be purchased online and cost $12. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Best Buddies, an international nonprofit that seeks to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by fostering friendships.

Montana does not currently have a Best Buddies program and Crowley, who is also a board member with the Montana Down Syndrome Association, plans to use the funds from this year to help establish a local chapter.

Proceeds from previous holiday events at the schoolhouse have benefited the Montana Down Syndrome Association, the YWCA and AWARE mental health services.

Tickets to last year’s Enchanted Christmas Village sold out.

“We are encouraging people who have already been or who want to come to get their tickets early,” Crowley said.

In addition to the family-friendly event, the Old-Fashioned Festive Christmas Feast for adults will be held at the schoolhouse on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the three-course meal complete with cocktails, wine pairings and live entertainment start at $100.

Since its inception, Crowley has heard from community members who have started making their own traditions surrounding the Enchanted Christmas Village, including one family who hangs their group photo with Santa in their hallway every holiday season.

Setting up the village and holiday decorations takes a crowd. Thankfully, Crowley has many neighbors who volunteer their time to get everything ready, which has created a new tradition for her and her family.

“We’ve been so blessed with so many friends and wonderful neighbors and helpful people who like to help me do my crazy ideas,” Crowley said. “We get out the Christmas decorations, they come over and I feed them and they help and it’s just magical. It’s really fun for all of us.”