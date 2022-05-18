99-unit housing subdivision, 1M-cubic-yard gravel pit face opposition in rural Jocko Valley

The rural, largely agricultural valleys that surround Missoula face the same development pressures and tensions over traffic and increased population that affect the city.

In the Jocko Valley, home to the small town of Arlee just north of the Missoula County line, a proposed asphalt plant with a 1 million-cubic-yard gravel pit and, separately, a proposed 99-unit subdivision have both faced stiff opposition and intense scrutiny.

A team of developers want to create a 99-lot major residential subdivision on roughly 75 acres of land on Pow Wow Road in Arlee. The land is currently owned by William Armstrong, and he’s planning to sell the land to developer Mike Bauer of Sixty-Two Avenue LLC in Dixon if the project is approved. It would be called Serene Arlee, and consist of three different phases called Serene 1, 2 and 3.

On May 11, the Lake County Planning Board listened to a presentation on the project, according to the Char-Koosta News. The newspaper reported that after nearly four hours of discussion and 20 public commenters who were opposed to the project, the board voted it down. However, the Lake County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation on the project sometime in June. The land lies within the Flathead Indian Reservation.

“Our message to constituents is that the Tribes are strongly opposed to the project because of its location and the fact that it would require a lot of resources we don’t have, like water,” said Leonard “Len” Two Teeth, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council. “The people of Arlee don’t want to see that kind of development in Arlee.”

The water for the proposed subdivision would be provided by shared and individual wells.

Two Teeth said that everyone who lives in Arlee that he’s spoken to is opposed to the project. He said that people are concerned about a drastic increase in population that would change the culture of the area. Martin Charlo, another tribal council member, told the Char-Koosta news that the development would be “terrible for the community.”

The developers, in their application to the Lake County Planning Board, said that the goal of the project is to “design and create a community that is desired to live in while keeping the open feel of the Jocko Valley intact.”

“Serene will provide the independence of a house with a garage and room to move around at a price point suited to the working class of Lake County,” the application read. “The development will allow a broader range of home buyers to live within this quality community that fits seamlessly into the area.”

Mike Bauer said he chose the land after looking at the 2018 Lake County Growth Policy, calling a planning department official to find lots that are close to a sewer connection, and calling the property owner of the best site. The project would take 3-5 years to build out completely, with a 35-lot phase being first.

“If you look at the 2018 growth map, this is the single most perfect property you could find since it has sewer running along it,” Bauer explained. “It’s got a 30-foot road section, Pow Wow Road, with an 8-foot sidewalk and streetlights. The traffic report issued by the traffic engineer said there would be no improvements necessary because infrastructure was more than enough.”

Bauer also said houses wouldn’t take more water than is currently being utilized on the land.

“The seller’s family has owned property and farmed it since the 1930s,” he said. “74 acres of alfalfa drinks a lot of water.”

He also noted that the property would connect to an existing sewer system and the development would pay connection and maintenance fees along with taxes to help keep up the system.

He noted that his project would be a compact infill development that would be close to existing infrastructure. The way the valley is currently getting developed is by random houses being built far away from sewers, he noted.

“100 homes in Arlee are going to get built,” he said. “There were 40 connections (to the Arlee sewer) between November and January this last winter. They’re coming, but are they going to connect to an infill and provide money or are they going to sprawl?"

He said valleys that don't plan for growth face a lot of problems.

"If they sprawl they’re going to put septic systems with fecal coliform into the groundwater while everyone's sucking wells out of it. Or everyone can go into a sewer system that treats the water.”

He noted that if houses are clustered, it’s more efficient for postal deliveries, school buses, police services and firefighters.

“Everyone thinks affordable housing starts with the customer making a payment, but really it starts with the community and its infrastructure and how far the school bus has to drive and the policeman and the firefighter,” Bauer said.

The housing development isn’t the only controversial proposal in the Jocko Valley.

On April 28, a Missoula-based company called Riverside Contracting sent a letter to nearby property owners that they had applied for an opencut mining permit for a gravel pit and asphalt plant on a 157-acre property north of Arlee, in Lake County, near the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas.

“The site will operate a crusher for processing of gravel, and an asphalt plant will be on site during paving operations,” the letter stated. “We are permitting the site for removal of up to 1,000,000 cubic yards of gravel.”

Jennifer Knoetgen is one of the property owners who lives within a half-mile of the proposed project. The contractor is required to notify all adjacent landowners, and if over 51% of them request it, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing on the issue.

“We have concerns about noise because it will be a gravel crusher as well as an asphalt plant as well as excavation,” she said. “There are concerns about dust from the crusher and traffic concerns because all the truck traffic would need to go down the county road.”

There have been many social media posts on Arlee community Facebook pages by people concerned about the project.

Knoetgen said many other residents in the area are concerned about water quality impacts.

“The water table here is a concern for everyone and especially in dryer years,” she said.

Knoetgen said she’s been in the Jocko Valley for 25 years and lived at that property for two decades. Many residents are concerned about increased development in the rural valley, she added. She also noted that the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas, which did not return a phone call seeking comment, gets lots of visitors and might be impacted by a gravel and asphalt operation next door.

For more information about the Serene Arlee project visit bit.ly/3NovPyI. For more information about the proposed gravel pit and asphalt plant, visit online at bit.ly/3Ls8B9B.

