A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision Friday sided with logging industry groups and the U.S. Forest Service to uphold the Flathead National Forest's resource management plan in a lawsuit claiming the plan illegally ditched protections for grizzly bears and bull trout.

Friday's ruling allows logging projects that had been stalled in development to proceed. The ruling came about two years after a District Court ruling that upheld most of the plan but called for a new analysis of how removal of some protections would affect the protected species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service completed a new analysis, called a biological opinion, in 2022. The 9th Circuit ruled that the legal challenge to the plan became irrelevant in light of the new court-ordered analysis.

The Swan View Coalition and WildEarth Guardians sued the Forest Service over the Flathead Forest's resource management plan, which was implemented in December 2018 after four years of development. The groups argued that the agency failed to adequately consider the impacts of roads to grizzlies and bull trout, both of which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

A resource management plan, generally called a forest plan, is the overarching document that outlines objectives and guides decision-making by Forest Service officials. The plan is a framework for how agency officials address everything from plant and animal diversity on the landscape to how a specific area is prioritized for recreation access, logging or conservation. It can guide which areas receive more, or less, active management. The plan is like a zoning code for the national forest; it does not propose, approve or deny specific projects.

Specifically, the groups took issue with provisions in the plan that allowed more road building and that said the agency had to only block the entrances to unused, closed roads, rather than make the entire road impassible. The groups showed that most closed roads that were blocked but left otherwise intact had been illegally accessed for motorized use.

Grizzly bears tend to die in or disperse from roaded forests, according to numerous studies collected by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Grizzly sow and cub survival generally falls when the density of open roads surpasses 0.64 miles of road per square mile of land. Runoff from road surfaces, particularly when roads go unmaintained, can harm bull trout habitat.

In 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Don Molloy issued a narrow ruling that allowed most of the plan to stand. But he found that the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service — the latter oversees endangered and threatened species — failed to follow the Endangered Species Act by removing policies designed to protect grizzlies and bull trout. The Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017 failed to properly analyze how management changes outlined in the plan would affect the species, he ruled, and the Forest Service then relied on that flawed analysis.

Grizzly bears have biologically recovered in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, much of which is part of the Flathead National Forest. But Molloy, quoting the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wrote that abandoning the policies "is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet."

The American Forest Resource Council and Montana Logging Association intervened as defendants alongside the Forest Service. At the time of the lawsuit, invalidating the plan would have halted six logging projects that represented 575 jobs and more than $40 million in collective payroll annually, those groups claimed.

The American Forest Resource Council lauded the circuit court ruling in a statement Friday. The group pitched the logging projects as a way to reduce wildfire risk on the landscape — a claim embraced by the Forest Service and forestry groups but disputed by the groups that sued over the plan and a range of other environmental and wildlife organizations.

"This gives our public lands managers the certainty they need to develop and implement projects that are needed to reduce the risks of severe wildfire and to improve the health and resiliency of forests," Sara Ghafouri, the group's general counsel stated. "It also provides certainty to Montana's forest sector that supports jobs in our rural communities and will perform much of the work to help the Forest Service meet its management and conservation goals ... With this ruling, the Flathead National Forest can proceed to manage these landscapes so they can continue to provide multiple benefits, including recreation, clean air and water, quality wildlife habitat, and timber for carbon-storing wood products."